Happy holidays from Baldwin Royalty! Boy, we have been busy with lots of parades, volunteer events and coronations. So far, our year has been absolutely amazing, the two princesses that serve alongside me, Dru Beebe and Annika Offner, have become my best friends.
This fall, we have enjoyed a number of large events. First off, one of our favorite parades and coronations in Anoka. It was over Halloween weekend and we got the opportunity to dress up. We chose to dress up as characters from the children’s movie, Shrek. It was so much fun. We met so many new courts and the coronation was probably one of the coolest experiences we have had so far. There were so many beautiful, kind, and intelligent candidates running for a spot in the Anoka Ambassadors program, we were on the edge of our seats until the winners were announced.
The second memorable event that we attended was the Crowning Achievements coronation. Crowning Achievements is a royalty pageant for adults with disabilities or special needs, it is truly a phenomenal program. We got to see 17 new members crowned. It was a day filled with pure happiness and excitement, a feeling I will never forget.
Now we are onto our winter season! We have already had one parade in Amery and had a blast. We are enjoying our year so much it is absolutely flying by. Have a safe, healthy and happy holiday season!
