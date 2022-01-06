The following is a sampling of stories that appeared in the Baldwin Bulletin over the last 12 months. Whether it was political, business, education, sports or crime and courts, there was plenty of activity in the Baldwin area to keep us busy.
JANUARY
New Representatives in Madison
Rob Stafsholt and Clint Moses began their terms as the newest State Senator and Assemblyman for the Baldwin area. Stafsholt will represent the 10th District, while Moses will represent the 29th District. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity and look forward to working hard for the people of the 10th Senate District,” Stafsholt said.
New members coming to Village Board
It was announced during the monthly Baldwin Village Board meeting long term members Duane Russett and Willy Zevenbergen are not seeking another terms. Russett has served as a village trustee since 1999. Zevenbergen started as a trustee in 2002 and became president in 2011. Lance Van Damme was elected president, while incumbent Doug Newton and newcomers Amy Jurgens and Kristine Forbes are trustees.
Crime down in Baldwin
Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger said during the year 2020, the Police Department was assigned 1,338 case numbers, 128 less than 2019 and 167 less in 2018. “Visibility is a huge asset to the community in my opinion,” Krueger said. “I would like to see the numbers continue to decline but on any given day, month, or year, you just never know how many calls for service you will have.”
FEBRUARY
Rumpel earns Eagle Scout status
Ethan Rumpel, 17, of Baldwin, earned the Eagle Scout Award, the Boy Scouts of America’s highest achievement award. “Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout shows that I am dedicated, hardworking, confident and selfless,” he explained. “I had seen some of my fellow scouts earn this rank before me…It would challenge me in ways and areas I didn’t know were possible.”
St. Croix Custom Apparel coming to Baldwin
Dustin and Lisa Veenendall are profiled about its new business, St. Croix Custom Apparel. The business will be making athletic apparel, casual wear and various garments by means of heat transfer technology and embroidery.
Drug Test Midwest moves to Baldwin
Dustin Klanderman announced the move of his business, Drug Test Midwest, from Roberts to Baldwin. Klanderman, a former B-W graduate, and a school board member for 15 years, lives outside of Woodville. “The office in Baldwin has better visibility and we have quite a large client base in Baldwin and Woodville area already,” he said. “We think the move will be a great fit.”
MARCH
Kizer runs her way to Akron
St. Croix Central’s Mya Kizer signed a letter of intent to run for the University of Akron. “I made the choice to attend the University of Akron because the coaches and team were welcoming and well fitting for me,” she said. “I also was able to visit campus and I was humbled to feel at home right away.”
St. Croix Central boys basketball team advances to state
The St. Croix Central boys basketball team defeated Northwestern in the sectional final to clinch a berth in the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament for the first time. The Panthers fell 59-47 to Lake County Lutheran in the WIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball State Tournament semifinals.
Franklin Street reconstruction
Franklin Street residents in Baldwin are going to have a summer to remember as the street is getting torn up. “The project will involve the replacement of the water main, the sanitary sewer, the roadway including curb and gutter and gravel, breaker run, fabric and also the extension of the storm sewer,” said Mike Stoffel, project engineer.
APRIL
Western Wisconsin Health Community Walking Challenge
Robyn Wortel was named as the grand prize winner of the fourth annual Western Wisconsin Health community walking challenge.
Greenfield students raised $61,000 for the Heart Challenge program
Greenfield Elementary students raised over $61,000 for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge program. For their efforts students were able to slime either principals J.R. Dachel or Tiffanie Grodevant, or physical education teachers Amy Wolske or Jon Curtis.
Millpond Park carnival
Sixteen-year-old Juliana Johnson received approval from the Baldwin Village Board to host a carnival at Millpond Park as a way to fundraise to become a foreign exchange student. “Event planning is one of my greatest passions and I have been doing it for as long as I can remember…The culture of Hungary resembles what I am looking for in a foreign exchange program.”
MAY
Kings and Queens named at B-W Prom
Chase Shafer and Angela Nilssen were crowned Junior class King and Queen while Gerry Zink and Gabby Monicken were named Senior class King and Queen for the Baldwin-Woodville Prom.
First pitches at new B-W baseball field
Claire Stein and Rollie Rieck threw out the first pitches at the new Baldwin-Woodville baseball field. Stein was a long time English teacher and also athletic director. Rieck was a long time Social Studies and History teacher and baseball coach.
New buildings coming to Baldwin
The Baldwin Village Board reached an agreement to move forward with a new 72-unit apartment complex to be located on Katie Drive, south of I-94. There will be a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments in the complex, with detached garages available. A groundbreaking was held for Baldwin Travel Plaza, to be located at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Energy Street (at the entrance of the Baldwin I94 Industrial Park).
JUNE
Regional, Sectional and State Runner-Ups
The Baldwin-Woodville softball team earned the regional title for the 10th time in the last 11 years softball. The Blackhawks later qualified for state for the first time since 2013 after defeating Merrill 5-3 in the section final. They finished second in state, losing 5-4 to Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the Division 2 Championship Game.
New Miss Baldwin
Halle Bignell was named the new 2021-22 Miss Baldwin, while Dru Beebe was 1st Princess and Annika Offner was selected 2nd Princess.
Spenle retires from Greenfield Elementary
Sarah Spenle wrapped up a 31-year career in the educational field with her retirement from Greenfield Elementary. “Why I stayed were the kids. I loved seeing their eyes light up when they made a connection on learning to read or understanding a math concept.”
JULY
New Baldwin Library Director
Rita Magno was hired as the new Baldwin Library Director. She came from Alma. She was attracted to Baldwin, “because the community is proud of its history but seems energized; youthful,” she said. She replaces the retiring Rebecca Dixen.
Mattison passes away at 67
Dave Mattison, lifelong Baldwin resident and who was in the insurance field for over 40 years, passed away at the age of 67 due to glioblastoma. “Dave was a good friend,” said Larry Knegendorf, longtime general manager of Baldwin Telecom. “He was a very positive person, who enjoyed life and enjoyed people.”
Ashlin retires from Baldwin-Woodville
DeAnn Ashlin announced her retirement after 31 years for the Baldwin-Woodville School District. She spent 19 years at Viking Middle School and 12 at Greenfield.
AUGUST
Former B-W teacher now Plum City Superintendent
Brian Nadeau was named the new Plum City Superintendent. Nadeau spent 16 years teaching in the Baldwin-Woodville School District before working for Tomah, Hudson and Clayton School Districts.
Molls humbled by Hammond Grand Marshal selection
Harold and Lenore Mall were named Hammond Heartland Days Grand Marshals. “I was a little overwhelmed,” said Harold. Added Lenore: “I broke into tears.”
Former Cubby Hole Bar owner charged with arson
Kevin Joseph Grant, 64, Forest, was charged with arson and seven counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety. Grant is accused of setting fire to The Cubby Hole Bar in Woodville in Dec. 2018 and recklessly endangering the safety of firefighters from United Fire and Rescue who responded to the scene.
SEPTEMBER
B-W graduate opens bakery in Baldwin
Brenna Iverson opened Sweet B’s Bakery and Boutique at 970 Newton Street in Baldwin. Iverson is a 2018 Baldwin-Woodville graduate who attended culinary school for a couple of years and worked in a bakery.
Grand opening for B-W athletic complex
The Baldwin-Woodville High School held a public opening for the new athletic complex. Among the highlights the completion of the pool, the new baseball/softball field, the new field turf for soccer and football games and the eight lane running track.
Hammond woman accused of spitting at police
Gina Marie Kepka, 48, was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, throwing bodily fluids at a public safety worker, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Kepka is accused of spitting on St. Croix County law enforcement.
OCTOBER
B-W student arrested on terroristic threats
Isaiah Jafferi, 18, was charged with sending a computer message with a threat to injury or harm, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Jafferi typed up a 34-word post on Snapchat evoking the Columbine massacre of 1999. The post caused the Baldwin-Woodville High School to go into lockdown status the final day of Homecoming festivities.
Longtime Baldwin business owner passes away
Nancy Fennern, longtime owner of Fennern Jewelers with her husband, Eric, lost her battle with cancer at the age of 61. The pair owned the business for 38 years. She was also very active in the community, serving on the June Bug Days committee and the Chamber of Commerce board. To remember her, poles along Main Street with lined with red and yellow ribbon.
St. Croix Central girls golf takes second at state
The St. Croix Central girls golf team earned a second place finish at the WIAA Division 2 State Meet in Madison. “We wanted to come home with some hardware and we took second down at state, but boy it wasn’t easy,” said SCC coach Logan Kimberly.
The Panthers finished the two-day event with a 720, edging the Prairie School by three shots. Prescott repeated as state champion with a 671.
NOVEMBER
Smith resigns as B-W Community Education Director
Jennifer Smith announced her resignation as Baldwin-Woodville Community Education Director after 10 years to take a position with the City of River Falls. “I am drawn to Public Service and love serving people in that capacity,” she explained. Susan Werner was named as her replacement.
A joyous celebration
Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin held a celebration as the church made its final mortgage payment. “We are free at last from our burden of our pasts,” stated Pastor John Hanson. Construction started at the tail end of the 2008 recession and the building was dedicated in August 2009.
Village Board approves 2022 budget
The Baldwin Village Board approved its 2022 budget. The budget was noted for having to borrow $133,000 from its excess account for it to be balanced. It was stated new vehicles are going towards Public Works and the Police Department along with Public works getting a new dump truck. It was also noted during the discussion, the 2022 street repair will be from 12th Avenue from the Railroad track to Main Street and 13th Avenue from Maple to Main Street.
DECEMBER
Bulletin moving to a different location
After over 150 years at its 805 Main Street location, the Baldwin Bulletin office is moving to a different location at 990 Hillcrest, Suite 104. “Like they say, all things must come to an end,” Bulletin Publisher Tom Stangl said. “The Bulletin has had a great run at its Main Street location, but speaking for the staff, I know they are excited and can’t wait to move.”
Fire inspector vents frustration to Dollar General
Mark Neely, Village Fire Inspector, vented his frustration with Dollar General to the Baldwin Village Board. Within the last two years, he’s seen numerous blocked aisles and exits while inspecting the business. “They fix it, they fall back,” he continued. “They fix it, they fall back.”
Three B-W students selected to State Music Concerts
Three Baldwin-Woodville high school students – Jamison Gallmeier, Caleb Heimer and Zoey Kusilek – were selected to play in the 2021 Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors Music Project in Madison. It was Gallmeier’s second opportunity to play in the Band ensemble on the euphonium. Heimer and Kusilek earned their selections for Mixed Choir and Treble Choir respectively.
