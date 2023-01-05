Whether it was political, business, education, sports or crime and courts, there was plenty of activity in the Baldwin area to keep us busy.
JANUARY
Werner named new Community Ed Director
Susan Werner was named as the new Community Education Director for the Baldwin-Woodville School District replacing Jennifer Smith. Werner had worked for the district the last seven years as the high school guidance office assistant and district facilities scheduler. “The opportunity such as this in which I could remain working at the school and make use of some of my other skill sets was of interest to me,” she said.
Stauffers proud to keep tradition of Baldwin Greenhouse going
James and Annette Stauffer are the new owners of Baldwin Greenhouse, replacing James Karlson who had been the owner since 1994. The Stauffers are only the fifth owners in the history. Annette said the name and retail hours aren’t changing. “We want to make it as seamless as possible,” she said.
Government Center expansion
St. Croix County Government Center will be undergoing an expansion of the current building, located in Hudson. “Additional space will specifically benefit our public protection services,” the County emphasized in handouts. “We have a current need for more space, which will only increase in the future.” As the second fastest growing country in Wisconsin, St. Croix County is projected to have a population of over 119,000 by 2040.
FEBRUARY
Hinzman to Ohio State; Wasley to U of M
St. Croix Central’s Carson Hinzman signed with Ohio State University to play football and Devin Wasley signed with University of Minnesota for wrestling. Hinzman said Ohio State wasn’t a favorite until he took a visit. Wasley said the Gophers had the advantage due to its proximity.
Benoy wins 300th game
Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball coach Scott Benoy won his 300th career game over St. Croix Central. The longtime coach has guided the Blackhawks to multiple conference and regional titles including this past season where the Blackhawks ended up advancing to the sectional final before losing to West Salem.
Gov. Evers visits Baldwin EMS
Gov. Tony Evers stopped by the Baldwin Area EMS to talk about rural EMS in lieu of his $30 million plan to support and stabilize EMS in rural communities. “Working in the EMS field in the State of Wisconsin is really difficult work and important work,” Gov. Evers said. “The State hasn’t always done their share.”
MARCH
Ramberg wins state title; Hush, Wasley 2nd
Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg captured a state individual wrestling championship as he defeated Amery’s Kale Hopke 5-2 in the Division 2 195-pound final. It’s the fourth time Ramberg defeated Hopke this season with the first two going into overtime. Meanwhile, Colton Hush of B-W and Devin Wasley of SCC earned runner-up finishes.
Pederson named
new WWH CEO
Eilidh Pederson was hired as the new Western Wisconsin Health CEO replacing Alison Page, who retired. Pederson spent the last 10 years as the Chief Operating Officer of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, a nonprofit hospital, located in rural Vermont. “It was difficult, but it was the right decision for me,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be in a place like this.”
Maurer named 2021 DOT Inspector of the Year
Josh Maurer was named Inspector of the Year by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Maurer, a member of the Eau Claire Post, is a background investigator, Field Training Officer, size and weight instructor, Event Data Recorder technician and Mobile Field Force member. Maurer is president of the Baldwin-Woodville Youth Ball Association.
APRIL
WESTconsin Credit Union holds groundbreaking
The Baldwin branch of the WESTconsin Credit Union celebrated the groundbreaking of a new building at 1050 Cedar Street, at the intersection of US Highway 63 and Cedar Street. “We have seen tremendous growth in Baldwin over the last 10 years,” said Jason Klopp, vice president of the WESTconsin Baldwin office. Anticipated opening for the new building is winter of 2023.
Incumbents return to area school boards
Denise Monicken and Jeff Redmon were reelected to the Baldwin-Woodville and the St. Croix Central School Boards respectively. The pair were incumbents. Monicken will be joined on the B-W board by Austin Van Damme while Dave Roos is joining Jeff Redmon on the SCC board. Van Damme and Roos are newcomers.
Road construction coming to 63 in 2025
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced road construction is coming to US Highway 63 in the village of Baldwin in 2025. The areas of concern are the bridge over the Rush River and vehicles traveling south on US Highway 63 stopping to turn left onto Spruce Street.
MAY
Freeland reflects
on his life as he launches ForGiven Church
Jeremy Freeland, a 1998 Baldwin-Woodville graduate, talked about launching his newest venture, ForGiven Church in Knapp. “I want other people to feel what I feel, to experience a relationship with Christ,” he said. “I want to create an atmosphere that’s different and take the small-town politics out of it.” Freeland lost his first wife due to a car accident and his second wife to cancer.
Mexican grocery store comes to Baldwin
Tienda La Tricolor de Baldwin opened at 805 Main Street, the former location of the Baldwin Bulletin. “The Main Street location was very appealing,” said owner Dario Ayohua. For those interested, the store features among others Mexican candy, drinks, frozen veggies, chips, and cheese. “It’s been going great so far,” he concluded.
MaddiStrong
The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team and coaching staff showing its support for teammate Maddi Monicken before its May 19 game against Altoona/Fall Creek. Monicken was taken by helicopter to Children’s Hospital after having what doctors believe was an adverse reaction to the MRI contrast which caused her lungs to fail.
JUNE
New EMS building site chosen
The Baldwin Village Board approved a motion to being the process to design and build a new EMS building at the west end of Cedar Street, not to exceed $5 million. The Cedar Street location is owned by the village and is west of the future WESTconsin Credit Union building. The building is not expected to be completed until fall 2024.
OSHA cites Baldwin Dollar General for safety violations
OSHA issued four citations to Baldwin Dollar General for blocking emergency rotes, exits and fire extinguishers and failing to leave adequate space around electrical panels. The agency proposed penalties of $435,081.
Sectional Champions
once again
The Baldwin-Woodville softball team celebrated its second straight softball title as it defeated Bloomer in the sectional final. The sectional title is the school’s fifth in softball. The Blackhawks ended up losing to New Holstein 5-2 in the state semifinals.
JULY
Adoray is an unknown gem, says new CEO
Amanda Gustafson was named as the new CEO of Adoray Home Health and Hospice replacing Kelsey Derrick. “It was my dream out of high school to be CEO for a health care organization,” she said. Gustafson was previously the COO of the organization. Prior to that she spent 10 years as the marketing/communication/fundraising director of Baldwin Area Medical Center/Western Wisconsin Health.
WWH sells old site to Kwik Trip; Food Pantry to get a new home
Western Wisconsin Health announced it is selling its old site on 10th Avenue to Kwik Trip. The convenience store giant will construct a new building on the site and give its current building on Main Street to the village where it will become the new home of the Food Pantry. “This is a win, win, win,” said WWH CEO Eilidh Pederson.
Blackhawks 10U wins
State Softball Title
The Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks 10U softball team won the state championship at Millpond Park. The Blackhawks defeated Soderville in the championship game thanks to five runs in the second inning to earn the title.
AUGUST
Coltrain humbled by
Grand Marshal honor
Former Hammond Police Chief Rick Coltrain was surprised by the call he got asking him to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Heartland Days parade.
“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” he said. “It was an honor to get the call because it means you are doing something right. It was very humbling.”
Everybody Loves Nancy
Friends and family were on hand to officially dedicate a bench in front of Fennern Jewelers in honor of Nancy Fennern, who died last year. When it was suggested what could be done to honor Fennern, a bench was an easy call, suggested family friend Deb Mattison. “Why would Nancy not have a bench?” she said. “Everyone loved Nancy.”
New staff members
for SCC, B-W
The St. Croix Central School District welcomed over new 40 staff members for the 2022-23 year. Nine are new teachers for the elementary, four at the middle, 10 at the high school and two for the virtual academy. Meanwhile, B-W said hello to 14 new staff members: four at the high school, three at Viking, six at Greenfield and one district-wide.
SEPTEMBER
Nelson excited to take over
as Zion Lutheran pastor
Ben Nelson was named the new pastor for Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. This is the first assignment for the 26-year-old Milwaukee native. “There were nerves the first week, but it’s started to fade since then,” he explained. “I care about what I do, and I want to do well and right by people.”
Adoray’s Treasures from the Heart going back to one Baldwin location
Adoray announced the selling of its 868 Main Street location in Baldwin and have one store with all Home Goods and Clothing at the 815 Main Street location. Adoray is committed to keeping the current staff and volunteers in their current roles and bringing two talented teams in one place. The move will occur in early 2023.
Former Baldwin Youth Pastor sentenced for sexual assault
Jacob Mygatt was sentenced in St. Croix County Circuit Court to three years prison for sexual assault of a child. The former Baldwin youth pastor committed the crimes from June 2016-May 2018. “If there was a Class H felony that deserves the maximum,” Judge R. Michael Waterman said while handing down the sentence. “For the nature, length and the crime that was perpetuated.”
OCTOBER
Reid was just a great guy
United Fire and Rescue Chief Reid Berger died at the age of 72. Berger was the Chief since 1994 and served Baldwin and the surrounding area for over 40 years as being a physician’s assistant for Baldwin Area Medical Center and then Western Wisconsin Health.
“He was so respected for his medical and fire knowledge,” said Baldwin Fire Station Chief Gary Newton. “The adage was if Reid said it, it must be right.”
SCC football wins overtime thriller over Baldwin-Woodville
The St. Croix Central football team defeated Baldwin-Woodville 27-24 in overtime thanks to converting a 4th and 7 from the Blackhawk 22-yard line as Caden Wester threw a touchdown pass to Sam Fischer.
“The last play was a combination of coaches talking about what would put us in the best situation to be successful and talking to the players on what they needed to make it happen,” SCC coach John Tackmann explained.
BW Family and Consumer Science going to Rome, Athens
In June 2024, 28 Baldwin-Woodville students will be embarking on a 12-day tour headlined with stops in Rome, Athens, and the Greek Isles.
“We will have a heavy focus on events related to culinary arts, architecture, and culture,” said advisor Angela Schmoker. The trip is open to students who have been previously or will be enrolled this year in a Family and Consumer Science course.
NOVEMBER
Brandvold named
to the Hall of Fame
B-W High School Principal Dave Brandvold was inducted into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association in Green Bay. Brandvold was the coach at River Falls High School for 17 years where his teams won 12 conference titles, 13 regional championships and five sectional championships.
“It was very exciting to get the call,” he said. “Wrestling teaches us about life, and I tried to pass those life lessons onto my children and my athletes.”
Players of the Year
in Football, Volleyball
and Soccer
Baldwin-Woodville pulled off a rare trifecta in which Masen Werner, Jordyn Letter and Davis Paulsen were named Middle Border Conference players of the year in football, volleyball and boys soccer.
WWH sets new record of babies delivered in month
Western Wisconsin Health celebrated a banner month with the Birth Center Team delivering 35 babies in October. This is the highest number of births delivered in one month in WWH’s 86-year history.
“Western Wisconsin Health is fortunate to have such a highly dedicated team of experts in our obstetrics unit and we are dedicated to continuing to provide maternal healthcare services,” said WWH CEO Eilidh Pederson.
DECEMBER
Peterson, Thompson nominated
as Presidential Scholars
Baldwin-Woodville High School seniors Evan Peterson and David Thompson have been named as two of 25 Wisconsin’s representatives for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Both students, who are B-W honor students are highly involved in the school and community, were selected by state superintendent of education Jill Underly. Final selections will take place in May 2023.
Tobin named new B-W
head softball coach
Charlie Tobin was approved as the new Baldwin-Woodville head softball coach replacing Tim Klatt. Tobin, an assistant coach for the last five years, is in her sixth year at B-W as a special education teacher. Tobin inherits a program which has gone to state the last years, losing in the state championship in 2021 and a state semifinalist in 2022.
“No matter how successful any program is there is always room for improvement,” she said.
Riebe selected to perform
at Citrus Bowl
Baldwin-Woodville sophomore Melissa Riebe was named to perform in the pregame festivities at the Citrus Bowl. Riebe earned the honor after achieving All-American honors at Cheer Camp during the summer months. To achieve All-American status, Riebe had to display superior technical skills, leadership, and strong personal values. It is the second straight year she was named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.