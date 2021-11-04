On Sunday, October 31 Peace Lutheran Church said goodbye to the mortgage that was hanging over their heads ever since they built their current sanctuary twelve years ago.
Pastor John Hanson said it best in the monthly newsletter, stating “It is a time for us to have a joyous celebration! We are free at last from our burden of our pasts.” On October 10, it was announced Peace had the financial backing to make the final mortgage payment. The announcement came the week after the conclusion of the church’s annual Silent Auction.
The silent auction raised $13,347, less than $3,000 short of the final amount balance. Barb Ramberg, leader of the Silent Auction committee, announced during the Oct. 10 services, an anonymous donor, who has helped out the Church’s silent auction, for many years, donated over $5,000, putting the Church over the amount, setting off cheers of celebration in both services.
Construction started at the tail end of the 2008 recession, which meant jobs were scarce, stated Mark Falteisek of WESTconsin Credit Union. The building was dedicated Aug. 26, 2009, with an outstanding balance of $1,600,000 million dollars.
Peace Lutheran has come a long way since then. They have made it through a pandemic which has caused some churches to close its doors. They made it through the happiest days of people’s live along with some of their hardest as well. It has become a safe place for students and adults alike.
In the twelve years that Peace has been working on their loan, there have been many changes of power in the church, and in the world. Peace Lutheran Church is thankful for the generosity of its members and non-members. They are thankful that they have been able to be active in the community while paying off the loan. Now that the loan is gone, Peace looks forward to being a part of the community and making a difference.
So, what’s next for the Church? Hanson said, its Board of Deacons has been asking the same. He went on to say, it may not be something that is necessarily monetary, but might be something that needs the people.
“Our focus is bringing our ministry to people in need,” Hanson concluded.
For more information on Peace Lutheran Church, please visit their website at welcometopeace.org.
