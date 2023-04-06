‘A great photo of high school sports’

Bulletin wins awards at Wisconsin Newspaper Association convention
The night of Oct. 28, 2021, is a memorable one for those associated with Baldwin-Woodville athletics and specifically, its volleyball team.
The Blackhawks and St. Croix Central played a memorable sectional semifinal that went to a fifth game with the Blackhawks prevailing.
“That team was very emotional about every win and loss that season,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said. “That’s what made them so special. Yes, I think they felt this was the biggest game of their volleyball career, and they left it all on the court that night.
“That win will forever be remembered because of what a dog fight it was, and how the team rallied. We never gave up and we believed we were going to win.”
As the Blackhawk faithful were reveling the win, Bulletin photographer Sam Niebeling took a photo of the players on the court celebrating. The photo received honorable mention honors at the recent Wisconsin Newspaper Association convention for Sports Action Photo.
The one showing the most facial reaction in the photo is Brooke Klatt.
“When this photo was taken, I’ll never forget the excitement all of us on the court and sidelines were feeling, and how it was echoed and amplified by all of our supporters surrounding us in the stands,” she said.
For those who know Brooke, that reaction wasn’t a surprise.
“She was the ultimate competitor,” Kamm said. “She worked really hard to be the best at everything she did and that defined her as a person, athlete and teammate. Due to this work ethic, she made everyone around her better and she wanted to celebrate their success more than her own.”
That point is backed up even more when she didn’t play a part in the match-winning point. An Angela Nilssen ace clinched the win for the Blackhawks.
Added her father, Tim, who was her softball coach: “What I take the most pride in is that she was a great teammate regardless of the situation.
“My motto for the 2021 softball season was to be a great teammate; pick each other up when someone is down and cheer on each other’s successes. I feel Brooke exemplified this.”
Niebeling has seen Brooke wear her heart on her sleeve during the three sports (volleyball, basketball, and softball) she played at Baldwin-Woodville.
“Brooke is one of the more emotional players on the team,” he said. “I’ve been able to get a lot of emotion out of her in the two years of Baldwin-Woodville photos.
“I have found through trial and error; every player has their own personality when they don’t know the cameras are on them.”
After Klatt’s reactions, the responses of the players on the bench and fans in the stands is noteworthy as well.
“It really shows the emotion of the game,” Niebeling believes. “This was point for point back and forth the whole night. It came down to this to advance to the sectional final and I feel this photo shows the emotion of the win and all the hard work to win the game.
“Sometimes it’s hard to capture that emotion in a picture. You must find the athlete that is willing to show the true emotion and not fake emotion.
“Volleyball is not an individual sport, but a team sport. Having the bench explode with emotion in the background really shows this is a team sport and not just an individual’s accomplishment.”
Members of the Arkansas Newspaper Association, who judged the WNA entries, disagreed.
“A tight crop on the emotional center group would produce a more relevant photo for this moment,” they said.
Tim Klatt has a differing opinion.
“A lot of our girls on that team were three sport athletes and they took great pride in that,” he said. “They won conference titles in volleyball and softball while taking third in basketball. They went onto sectional finals in volleyball, regional finals in basketball and the state finals in softball.
“The athletes and fans in that picture demonstrate the pride that was felt by what those girls worked hard to earn.”
Both Tim Klatt and Kamm have nothing but positive feelings about the photo.
“As a father, coach and fan of Baldwin-Woodville athletics, just extreme pride and joy,” Tim Klatt added. “I honestly had goosebumps when first seeing it and I still do to this day.
“It’s just a great picture of what high school sports bring to a small community like Baldwin and Woodville.”
Added Kamm: “It brings back a lot of emotion and wonderful memories. To me, it represents all the best in our program, athletes, and fans from Baldwin-Woodville.”
Concluded Brooke: “I think I speak for both myself, and most of my teammates, when I say that game was by far the most memorable one that came out of our four seasons of volleyball at B-W.
“Being that it was against SCC, a team we were always competitive with, I think it made the moment so much more emotional. These emotions felt by everyone involved are made very evident by this photo, which is what makes it so special.”
Advertising Awards
The Bulletin picked up three other awards in the advertising division.
It won a first place in the Multiple Advertiser Spread category for its Veterans Day 2021 feature. The judges loved its overall theme with the information and ads.
It earned another first place for Best Advertising Special Section with the Fall 2021 Sports Preview.
The final award was a third place for Best Use of Art Service for its 2022 Spring Sports preview.
