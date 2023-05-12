A final goodbye May 12, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sam Niebeling | Niebeling's Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Law enforcement throughout the Midwest and beyond made their way to Hudson Friday to help say goodbye to St. Croix County Deputy Katie Leising, who was shot and killed in the line of the duty May 6. After the funeral and law enforcement honors, the procession, which was nearly 40 minutes long, made its way to south of Baldwin. For more please read the May 17 print version of the Bulletin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News A final goodbye St. Croix County Public Health looks at local COVID-19 response Minnesota woman to be sentenced for vehicular homicide Secure boats, trailers and cargo to get to destination safely St. Croix Electric Cooperative hosts EV safety training for emergency responders Derrick Companies newest certified Family Friendly Workplace Check out Wisconsin State Parks at your library program expands Heroes Walk, Rally and Open House May 13 in River Falls Most Popular Funeral arrangements for Deputy Leising announced Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising St. Croix County deputy shot and killed Saturday night Former Woodville bar owner sentenced to 18 years Guilty: Former District Attorney Daniel Steffen faces more than 10 years in prison Upcoming Events May 13 ‘We are Midwest’ Market Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 Mothers and Mothers at Heart Gentle Yoga Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 Celebrate Migration at the School Forest Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Sat, May 13, 2023 May 14 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Sun, May 14, 2023 May 15 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Mon, May 15, 2023 May 16 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Tue, May 16, 2023 May 16 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 16, 2023 CDT May 17 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Wed, May 17, 2023 May 18 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, May 18, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
