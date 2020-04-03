The parking lot at St. Croix Central Middle School in Hammond was full Monday morning for a good cause.
No, it wasn’t because school was back in session.
Hammond residents and beyond showed up to give their best wishes to resident Sammie Criego.
Criego, 30, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2018 as it also spread to her brain last year.
Based off recent health developments, the family announced on her Caring Bridge page last month, she is ending treatments and beginning hospice care.
With that news in mind, Hammond Police Chief Rick Coltrain, a family friend, made an announcement on the Police Department’s Facebook page Friday, March 27, of plans for a parade the following Monday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible for Criego to have visitors, so the next best solution occurred.
More than 200 vehicles, including personal vehicles, fire trucks and area law enforcement (including Baldwin and Woodville) met at the middle school parking lot and formed a parade line so they could drive past her and show off their signs of love and support.
“The parade went on for almost a half-hour and all your smiling and waving faces was just what Sammie needed and looked forward to – and our whole family for that matter,” said Sammie’s sister Kelsey Gillis on the Caring Bridge site.
“…Another huge shout out goes to all of you that came. Your cars were decorated beautifully, and it was so nice to see people cheer Sammie on. There was not a dry eye to be seen by anyone.”
Added Coltrain: “It was overwhelming. It was a great example of a community coming together and helping out one of their own.”
The rollercoaster
According to the Caring Bridge website, Criego was diagnosed in the summer of 2018 with stage 4 breast cancer and thanks to the chemotherapy, she was in remission.
“She began working again, feeling well and was herself,” it was explained in the post.
One year later, things started to turn downward.
After coming home from work after getting sick, she was taken to the ER with her parents’ belief she had vertigo. Before admittance, a CT scan of her brain was done showing multiple lesions. She was then rushed to Regions Hospital and diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in her brain.
Radiation soon commenced and by last winter, tests showed it was working.
In January, another MRI was done, and it showed the lesions were swelling again. The family was presented with two options: apply for a trial medication or not (brain radiation wasn’t an option due to the toll her body would endure).
Medication was chosen and the side effects had minimal effect at first.
Until the last couple of weeks.
“The side effects were making her very dehydrated and making everyday life on her just too difficult,” the post said.
Which led to the family’s decision and the parade Monday.
“Today was uplifting. Today was inspiring and remarkable. Today was a beautiful reminder that love, and kindness prevail,” Gillis posted on the site Monday.
