St. Croix Festival Theatre opens their holiday show, A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play adapted by Really Inventive Stuff 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22. The show runs through Dec. 22.
A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play combines Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic with the inventiveness of a live radio play show. Four actors play a wide variety of characters and share the redemptive tale of Ebenezer Scrooge as Scott Murdock provides a wide variety of live sound effects and Jason Richards narrates the tale.
A Christmas Carol is one of the most popularly produced plays in the entirety of the theatre canon. Charles Dickens' classic novel was the first of Dickens' works he gave a live reading of in 1853 and it was the last piece he gave a live reading of in his life in 1870. The tradition of saying "Happy Christmas" was replaced by the phrase "Merry Christmas" because of the popularity of Dickens’ novel.
The live radio play aspect of Festival's show was first tested out in their acclaimed show “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” in their 2017 season. The combination of live sound effects, inventive character swapping, and zany spontaneity showcases a popular tale in a way most audiences haven't seen before. "We're trying to take this show that almost everyone has seen and approach it in a way that's new for the audiences," Richards shared. "It's just a lot of fun to watch and experience in this light and the story itself is a wonderful Christmas classic."
A Christmas carol: A Live Radio Play opens Nov. 22. Tickets are $26.00 for adults and $13.50 for students or youth (ages 5-25) and can be purchased at FestivalTheatre.org, emailing festivaltheatreboxoffice@gmail.com or by calling the box office at 715-483-3387.
