The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team captured the school’s first regional title since 1989 with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 win over Somerset Saturday in the WIAA Division 3 regional final. “We are playing some of our best volleyball we have played all season right now, and we are peaking at the right time,” stated B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “We have never been this far into the playoffs, and there is a lot to be proud of, but we are not done yet.” The second-seeded Blackhawks (27-11 overall) travel to St. Croix Central (30-5 overall) in Thursday’s sectional semifinal. Game time starts at 7 p.m. Pictured is the Baldwin-Woodville team with the regional title.
