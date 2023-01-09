In 1923, two University of Wisconsin-Stout students won a school song contest by writing “Alma Mater.” The third line of the lyrics, “With tower high and brilliant ‘S,’” highlighted imagery instantly familiar to those attending the university.

The song has endured, as have the Clock Tower and the proud “S” that hangs from it.

