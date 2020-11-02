Ole Christensen was born in Norway in 1834 and moved to Baldwin from Manitowoc WI. He was member of the Baldwin Village Board in 1875. In 1879 he ran a meat market. (Sandy Burleigh’s book). The 1885 Wisconsin Census of Soldiers and Sailors list him as having been a Private in Company F, 15th Regiment of the Wisconsin Volunteers, sometimes referred to as the Valdres Regiment or Scandinavian Regiment. He served from December 12, 1861 to January 15, 1865, having been mustered in at Camp Randall. He participated in many important battles, such as Perryville Kentucky, Murfeesboro Tennessee, and Chickamauga Georgia. He was injured in the right arm at the battle of Murfeesboro. (More information can be found at: nagnl.org/civilwar/profiles from the Norwegian American Genealogical Center.)
William Brownell Allyn was born on June 14, 1841 in Connecticut. He lived in Cannon Falls MN before moving to Baldwin. His family had a stave mill located where Wernlund Welding is today (Sandy Burleigh’s book). He would later sell his interest in the mill. (allynwilford.us) During the Civil War he was in Private in Co. G, Reg. 4 of the Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry serving from September 15, 1862 to August 28, 1863. (Military Pension Files 1861 – 1924) He was captured in Brashear City, Louisiana. (nagcnl.org/civilwar/profiles) The 1875 and 1880 Census list his as in a meat market business. He died in 1907 and is buried in New Bedford, Bristol County, Massachusetts. (Find a Grave)
Christian Snoeyenbos was born in 1828 in Holland and died in 1911. He is listed in the 1895 Census for Baldwin. He is buried in the Baldwin Cemetery.
Louis Snoeyenbos was born on November 19, 1873 in Gibbsville, Wisconsin. In 1901 he is the manager of the C. Snoeyenbos and Son store. (1901 Baldwin Illustrated) In 1910 he is still listed as manager and secretary of a general store. (1910 Census) The 1917-1918 Draft Registration list him as a cashier at Security State Bank in Baldwin. The 1920 and 1940 Census list him as a bank cashier and then a real estate broker. He died in 1934 and is buried in the Baldwin Cemetery.
Edward Stronks was born on June 6, 1858 in Cedar Grove WI. He moved to Baldwin in 1886 having run a mercantile in Cedar Grove from 1882 – 1886. When first in Baldwin he ran a cheese factory. He went into the hardware business with Mr. Price, Mr. Kappers and then Joseph La Page. He served as town treasurer, on the village council and president of the village of Baldwin. “(History of the St. Croix Valley” 1909) The 1905, 1910 and 1920 Census records list him as a hardware merchant. He died on November 29, 1940 and is buried in the Baldwin Cemetery. His house was on the southeast corner of Main St. and 11th Ave.
