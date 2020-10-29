Prior to 1928, half of the building was the site of Gaustad Brothers hardware and oil. In 1928 George VandeBerg and Arnold Willink bought the stock of Gaustad Brothers hardware. A 1929 St. Croix County Plat advertisement states: “VandeBerg and Willink Hardware and Electrical Service”. George VandeBerg would move the hardware and electrical business to the north side of Main St. and establish VandeBerg Ace Hardware. Mr. Willink would go into the banking business and become the president of the bank.
Possible other businesses at this location include a Red and White Store and George Johnson’s Farmers Store. Half of the site may have been the office of Carl Kessnich’s insurance from 1907 to 1937. Later it became Wilbur Mattison’s insurance office before he moved to the former Foss’ Meat Market building to the east.
In 1935 the business was known as Peterson’s Meat Market. A June 18, 1937 article/advertisement in the Baldwin Bulletin states Peterson’s in the Snoeyenbos Building
The Peterson’s Super Food Market was bought by Wesley Nelson in 1948. At that time the west half became Nelson’s Super Valu.
In 1962 the building was owned by Wilbur Mattison and sold to Wesley Nelson. In 1967 Mr. Nelson expanded the grocery store into the east half of the building after buying from Wilbur Mattison. Other businesses in the entire Snoeyenbos Building location: Town and Country Women’s Store (Helen Carlson and Marge Gallagher); Center Stage Dance Studio (Floyd and Elizabeth Klopp); and St. Croix Valley Dance Academy (Bryan & Melanie Kofal).
Biographical Information of some of the early businessmen mentioned in the article.
Pat Hickey was born in Connecticut in June of 1841. (1900 and 1905 Census)
Charles Reichenbach was born in Prussia/Germany on May 5, 1842 and came to the U.S. in 1842. He served as a Colonel in Co. I of the First New Jersey Cavalry in the Civil War. After his discharge he was in the hat and cap business for three years in Milwaukee. In 1869 he had a general merchandise business in Menomonie WI. Later he would have businesses in Waukesha WI and Chicago. By 1884 he was in Tacoma Washington. (“History of Washington: The Evergreen State”, Vol. 2) In 1870 he was a merchant in Menomonie WI.
Peter Wachter was born in Lichtenstein/Bavaria in 1851/1857. In 1870 he worked at the Knapp Stout mill and after two years moved to Baldwin. By 1874 he was in Barron WI and delivered mail between Barron, Clayton and Sand Creek. He became post master, clerk of circuit court and in 1891 mayor of Cumberland WI. In 1900 he was a cashier in a bank in Cumberland. (“Historical and Biographical Album of the Chippewa Valley”, 1875 – 1910, U.S. Census)
Adolphus Hirsch was born in Wurttemberg/Stuttgart Germany in 1851. He had a general store in Baldwin and served as treasurer, village president and school board member. In 1889 he moved to Duluth MN (“1901 Baldwin Illustrated”). His business in Duluth was known as Adolphus Hirsch and Co. (Lake Superior Mining Institute Annual Meeting - 1915).
