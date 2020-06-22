Monday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 78 percent of confirmed cases have recovered.

There have been 25,068 confirmed cases throughout the state, meaning 19,543 have recovered. Nineteen percent are active cases and three percent have resulted in deaths.

Statewide, those in their 20's have had the most cases among age groups, while those in their 60's have seen the most hospitalizations. 

Locally, St. Croix County has 137 cases, with 101 recovered, according to its Public Health website. Pierce has 57 cases, Polk with 40 and Dunn with 29.

The following counties have seen over 100 cases. Those are:

Milwaukee 10,355

Brown 2,581

Racine 2,090

Kenosha 1,421

Dane 1,139

Waukesha 1,015

Rock 791

Winnebago 608

Walworth 498

Dodge 437

Outagamie 402

Washington 322

Fond du Lac 295

La Crosse 274

Ozaukee 209

Sheboygan 185

Jefferson 181

Eau Claire 163

St. Croix 137

Grant 129

Marathon 115

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.