Monday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 78 percent of confirmed cases have recovered.
There have been 25,068 confirmed cases throughout the state, meaning 19,543 have recovered. Nineteen percent are active cases and three percent have resulted in deaths.
Statewide, those in their 20's have had the most cases among age groups, while those in their 60's have seen the most hospitalizations.
Locally, St. Croix County has 137 cases, with 101 recovered, according to its Public Health website. Pierce has 57 cases, Polk with 40 and Dunn with 29.
The following counties have seen over 100 cases. Those are:
Milwaukee 10,355
Brown 2,581
Racine 2,090
Kenosha 1,421
Dane 1,139
Waukesha 1,015
Rock 791
Winnebago 608
Walworth 498
Dodge 437
Outagamie 402
Washington 322
Fond du Lac 295
La Crosse 274
Ozaukee 209
Sheboygan 185
Jefferson 181
Eau Claire 163
St. Croix 137
Grant 129
Marathon 115
