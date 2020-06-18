Thursday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 76 percent of people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Overall, there were 23,876 confirmed cases, meaning over 18,000 people have recovered. There are currently 5,101 active cases and 719 people have died from COVID-19.

Locally, St. Croix County has 121 cases, with 94 of them being recovered, according to its Public Health website. Pierce has 57 cases, Polk with 37 and Dunn with 29.

The following counties have over 100 cases:

Milwaukee 9,945

Brown 2,520

Racine 2,053

Kenosha 1,392

Dane 1,017

Waukesha 958

Rock 773

Winnebago 569

Walworth 487

Dodge 426

Outagamie 366

Washington 303

Fond du Lac 277

Ozaukee 199

La Crosse 179

Sheboygan 177

Jefferson 164

Eau Claire 149

Grant 113

