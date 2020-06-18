Thursday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 76 percent of people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Overall, there were 23,876 confirmed cases, meaning over 18,000 people have recovered. There are currently 5,101 active cases and 719 people have died from COVID-19.
Locally, St. Croix County has 121 cases, with 94 of them being recovered, according to its Public Health website. Pierce has 57 cases, Polk with 37 and Dunn with 29.
The following counties have over 100 cases:
Milwaukee 9,945
Brown 2,520
Racine 2,053
Kenosha 1,392
Dane 1,017
Waukesha 958
Rock 773
Winnebago 569
Walworth 487
Dodge 426
Outagamie 366
Washington 303
Fond du Lac 277
Ozaukee 199
La Crosse 179
Sheboygan 177
Jefferson 164
Eau Claire 149
Grant 113
