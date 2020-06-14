Sunday's daily update of COVID-19 cases from the Department of Health Services shows 73 percent of confirmed cases have recovered.

Overall, there were 22,758 confirmed cases throughout Wisconsin, meaning 16,558 have recovered. Twenty-four percent (5,507) are active cases.

Twenty counties have at least 100 cases in the state.

Those are:

Milwaukee 9,511

Brown 2,469

Racine 1,989

Kenosha 1,356

Dane 956

Waukesha 904

Rock 754

Winnebago 518

Walworth 471

Dodge 423

Outagamie 337

Washington 290

Fond du Lac 262

Ozaukee 193

Jefferson 158

Sheboygan 157

Eau Claire 137

La Crosse 116

St. Croix 114. According to its public health website, 79 of those have recovered.

Grant 107

Out of those 20, Eau Claire, La Crosse and St. Croix counties were the only ones not to have a death.

The DHS reports those in their 20's have had the most cases, those in the 60's have seen the most hospitalizations and those in the 70's have had the most deaths.

