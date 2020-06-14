Sunday's daily update of COVID-19 cases from the Department of Health Services shows 73 percent of confirmed cases have recovered.
Overall, there were 22,758 confirmed cases throughout Wisconsin, meaning 16,558 have recovered. Twenty-four percent (5,507) are active cases.
Twenty counties have at least 100 cases in the state.
Those are:
Milwaukee 9,511
Brown 2,469
Racine 1,989
Kenosha 1,356
Dane 956
Waukesha 904
Rock 754
Winnebago 518
Walworth 471
Dodge 423
Outagamie 337
Washington 290
Fond du Lac 262
Ozaukee 193
Jefferson 158
Sheboygan 157
Eau Claire 137
La Crosse 116
St. Croix 114. According to its public health website, 79 of those have recovered.
Grant 107
Out of those 20, Eau Claire, La Crosse and St. Croix counties were the only ones not to have a death.
The DHS reports those in their 20's have had the most cases, those in the 60's have seen the most hospitalizations and those in the 70's have had the most deaths.
