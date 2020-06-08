Monday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed 68 percent of confirmed cases have recovered throughout the state.

There were 21,038 cases, meaning 14,242 have recovered. Twenty-nine percent are active cases.

Locally, St. Croix County sits at 108 cases with 65 of them recovered, according to its Public Health website.

St. Croix is now one of 18 counties to have over 100 cases in Wisconsin.

The rest are:

Milwaukee 8,900

Brown 2,377

Racine 1,911

Kenosha 1,286

Dane 856

Waukesha 823

Rock 707

Walworth 440

Dodge 400

Winnebago 397

Washington 279

Outagamie 277

Fond du Lac 239

Ozaukee 184

Jefferson 130

Eau Claire 124

Sheboygan 114

Neighboring counties shows Pierce with 50, Polk with 33, Dunn with 29 and Pepin with 1.

In terms of age group, the 30-39 years olds have had the most cases and the 60-69 year olds have seen the most hospitalizations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.