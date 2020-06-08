Monday's daily update of COVID-19 cases by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed 68 percent of confirmed cases have recovered throughout the state.
There were 21,038 cases, meaning 14,242 have recovered. Twenty-nine percent are active cases.
Locally, St. Croix County sits at 108 cases with 65 of them recovered, according to its Public Health website.
St. Croix is now one of 18 counties to have over 100 cases in Wisconsin.
The rest are:
Milwaukee 8,900
Brown 2,377
Racine 1,911
Kenosha 1,286
Dane 856
Waukesha 823
Rock 707
Walworth 440
Dodge 400
Winnebago 397
Washington 279
Outagamie 277
Fond du Lac 239
Ozaukee 184
Jefferson 130
Eau Claire 124
Sheboygan 114
Neighboring counties shows Pierce with 50, Polk with 33, Dunn with 29 and Pepin with 1.
In terms of age group, the 30-39 years olds have had the most cases and the 60-69 year olds have seen the most hospitalizations.
