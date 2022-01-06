A lucky Wisconsin winner from the January 5, 2022, Powerball drawing hit a major jackpot! A winning Powerball ticket worth an estimated $316.3 Million ($225.1 Million cash) was sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The winning numbers are: 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17.
"What a fantastic way to start the new year," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "We're thrilled another jackpot has been won in WINsconsin. This is our fourth major jackpot won in the past four years," referring to three Powerball jackpots and one Mega Millions won in Wisconsin since March 2019.
Polzin added, "We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully and make sure you sign them. Our player hotline is staffed all day for any players who have questions." The winning ticket holder has 180 days to come forward and claim their prize—noting they should call the Wisconsin Lottery prior to coming to the Lottery office.
Earning the title WINsconsin, Wisconsin has had 19 Powerball jackpot wins since the game debuted in 1992. The 19 wins are fourth on the list of most frequently winning Powerball states.
In March 2019, Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 million jackpot winner with a ticket sold at a Speedway in New Berlin. The winning ticket is the second largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. lottery history and fourth largest all-time lottery jackpot. Most recently, in June 2020, two Wisconsin friends from the Menomonie area split the Powerball jackpot of $22 million with a ticket purchased at Synergy Coop Exit 45 in Menomonie.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit on October 4, 2021, when a single ticket in California won $699.8 million. After 40 draws, this jackpot reached $632.6 million at the time of the drawing with a cash value of $450.2 million The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play with the option to purchase the Power Play feature for an additional dollar for a chance to multiply winnings. Power Play does not apply to the jackpot. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. The 10x multiplier is only in play when the advertised annuity jackpot is $150 million or less. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners.
Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:
- More than $16.1 billion in total revenue
- Over $9.1 billion in prizes paid
- More than $4.8 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners
