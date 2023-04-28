On the third Tuesday of April 1963, I invited seven young women from three local communities to play the card game 500 at my home. Those seven women were from Hammond, Baldwin, and Woodville. We started playing at 8 p.m. and played at least until 12 a.m.

The eight of us were Nancy Johnson, Donna Tymesen and Marlys Hawkins from Hammond (the Irish), Marilynn Anderson, Bev Larson, Maxine DeLong from Baldwin (the Dutch), and me and Janet Aaby from Woodville (the Norwegians). 

