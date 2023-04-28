On the third Tuesday of April 1963, I invited seven young women from three local communities to play the card game 500 at my home. Those seven women were from Hammond, Baldwin, and Woodville. We started playing at 8 p.m. and played at least until 12 a.m.
The eight of us were Nancy Johnson, Donna Tymesen and Marlys Hawkins from Hammond (the Irish), Marilynn Anderson, Bev Larson, Maxine DeLong from Baldwin (the Dutch), and me and Janet Aaby from Woodville (the Norwegians).
We invited our husbands to join us two times a year, the fall picnic and Christmas. They always enjoyed coming and formed great friendships with each other.
During the 1960 and 1970s, we had 23 children between us and in the 1980s, 23 weddings. These were busy years raising our families and many of us were working moms, but we always made time for cards once a month.
In 1984, Donna Tymesen from Hammond became our first widow. In 1988, we celebrated our 25th anniversary with the same eight of us. Donna moved away in 1990, so we just had substitutes until 1995 when Joy Reis joined us as our youngest member. She was the perfect fit.
Everyone got along so well, we laughed a lot and could share everything with each other, and we did.
In 2000, all of us were retiring, so we started playing at 12 p.m., instead of at night. In 2013, we celebrated out 50th anniversary with the same seven of us and Joy our newest member. We all got a deck of gold cards to celebrate and started having a glass of wine because it’s good for your health. Marilynn had to leave that year for health reasons.
We took trips together which were so much fun and even invited the husbands. In 2020, we welcomed Mary Sobota. In 2021, Bev, who had been driving from Chippewa Falls for the last 20 years had to quit. We voted Carol Lorentz to replace her.
We celebrated our 60th anniversary this year and even Bev came back to celebrate with us.
Six of us are now widows and are in our 80’s. Between the nine of us, including Bev, we have 52 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. It’s been a wonderful 60 years of friendship. It’s even getting more fun because we have so many wonderful fun memories.
Thank you to these wonderful women that have been such a big part of my life for 60 years. God Bless forever and always.
