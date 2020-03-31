Tuesday's daily report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services about the number of COVID-19 cases shows 48 counties have had at least one case.
The total number of positive cases is now 1,371 statewide.
Nearly half of the positive cases are from Milwaukee County, which have 674 and six deaths.
The DHS reported besides the county breakdown, the following news:
-- Due to the generosity of hundreds of Wisconsin businesses, non-profits, and even individuals, they've been able to start distributing donated PPE into local communities.
-- Assuming Safer at Home is being implemented, it's going to be several weeks before results will be shown. That is due to the lag time between infection, symptom onset, and testing result. The numbers which were released today and in the near term are people who were infected before Safer at Home was enacted.
The following county breakdown is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 674
Dane -- 194
Waukesha -- 101
Ozaukee -- 43
Washington -- 40
Kenosha -- 37
Racine -- 26
Fond du Lac -- 22
La Crosse -- 19
Rock -- 16
Sauk -- 13
Outagamie -- 12
Eau Claire -- 11
Jefferson -- 11
Sheboygan -- 11
Winnebago -- 11
Dodge -- 10
Brown -- 9
Columbia -- 9
Chippewa -- 8
Pierce -- 7
Douglas -- 6
Green -- 6
Walworth -- 6
St. Croix -- 5
Clark -- 3
Dunn -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Juneau -- 3
Marathon -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Vilas -- 3
Bayfield -- 2
Grant -- 2
Jackson -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Monroe -- 2
Richland -- 2
Wood -- 2
Ashland -- 1
Buffalo -- 1
Calumet -- 1
Door -- 1
Iron -- 1
Marinette -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Portage -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Besides Milwaukee's six deaths, three deaths have been reported in Ozaukee, two in Dane and Fond du Lac and one in Iron, Sauk and Waupaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.