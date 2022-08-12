The 40th annual St. Croix County Farm City Day will be Aug. 13 at the Bomaz Farms, a family dairy fam located just south of Hammond.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and featured guided farm tours, petting barnyard, exhibits, displays, farm machinery display and a free lunch.
Bomaz Farms is owned and operated by Bob and Kay Zwald and family. The farm started at its current location in 1962 by Bob’s parents, Bob Sr., and Mary, milking 30 cows and having hogs and children. Currently, it is home to more than 2,500 animals, milking 1,400 cows three times a day. The milk produced is shipped to a local cheese plant where it is turned into 14,000 pounds of cheese. The farm also produces over 150,000 pounds of beef annually.
Cows are housed in a modern free stall barn with sand bedding, fans, and sprinklers for the hot day. Their diet is carefully balanced by a nutritionist with a PhD utilizing forages grown in nearby fields.
This is the third time the Zwalds will have hosted Farm City Day with the first one being in 1982, the first annual Farm City Day, along with 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.