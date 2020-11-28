As COVID-19 numbers rise, cherished events are on the decline. In a statement sent out to B-W Chamber members Nov. 18, it was announced, ”Sadly, today we made the decision to cancel our 31st Annual Horse Parade and Visit from Santa. While we knew it was coming, like many of you know, it still stings a bit.”
Details are being worked out for other Santa and Mrs. Clause opportunities including the option to print off a letter to Santa at baldwin-woodvillechamber.org or to pick one up at Baldwin Perk, where they will also have a special Santa mailbox to drop it off. Letters can also be mailed to the Chamber.
