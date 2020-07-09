The three candidates running in the August Republican primary to represent the 29th Assembly District will appear together in a debate on “The West Side” at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, on The Ideas Network Stations of Wisconsin Public Radio: 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Host Dean Kallenbach will welcome Ryan Sherley of New Richmond, Neil Kline of New Richmond and Clint Moses of Menomonie. The candidates will face off in the Aug. 11 Republican primary, with the winner facing Democrat John Calabrese of Menomonie in the fall election. The candidates are all hoping to occupy the seat in the Assembly currently held by Republican Rob Stafsholt, who is running for State Senate.
The 29th District contains parts of St. Croix and Dunn counties. Cities in the district include Menomonie, New Richmond and Glenwood City, and the villages of Baldwin, Hammond, Woodville, Boyceville, Star Prairie, Knapp, Downing, Deer Park and Wilson are also included.
The program is part of a series of special debate programming on “The West Side” which will include every legislative election in western Wisconsin through the general election in November.
“The West Side” is broadcast each Friday at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 88.3 WHWC-FM Menomonie/Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM River Falls and via an online livestream on 88.7 WRFW-FM via wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at (800) 228-5615. Archives of “The West Side” are available at wpr.org/programs/west-side.
