The August 11, 2020 primary election between Republicans Neil Kline, Clint Moses and Ryan Sherley for the 29th Assembly District is quickly approaching. The district covers western Dunn County and eastern St. Croix County. Incumbent Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, announced last November he would be running for state Senate in Wisconsin’s 10th District. The winner of the Aug. 11 election will face off against Democrat John Calabrese Nov.3, 2020.
The Baldwin Bulletin reached out to the three Republican candidates asking three questions:
What do you feel are the top 3 issues residents are facing in Northwest Wisconsin?
Neil Kline
I am worried about the future of small towns, and believe that if we do not work to ensure their success, we are at risk of slowly losing them. That means talking about education, jobs, and healthcare. These issues give people the tools to support themselves, and if they can support themselves, then they can support their family, and their community.
We must work to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to attain an education that provides rewarding employment and that can support them and their family. It is especially important that students are able to make a successful transition between high school and technical college, trades, and apprenticeships. The careers that these educational paths lead to help contribute to a strong economy, and satisfied and productive individuals.
We also must continue the important work of ensuring Wisconsin is a business-friendly state. Controlling taxes and regulations are key to this effort. At the same time, we must be sure to look for innovative and effective ways to train and retain talent in Wisconsin.
Finally, as a type-1 diabetic, I deal first-hand with many of the issues impacting our healthcare system. We must find innovative and effective ways to lower healthcare costs and insurance premiums, while also ensuring access to routine and preventative medical care. I was proud to have announced my campaign at the BeWell Clinic in Baldwin, an employer-sponsored clinic that accomplishes exactly that goal.
Clint Moses
Six months ago I would have had a different list, however much has changed in a short period of time. The three biggest issues facing our district right now all seem to revolve around covid-19. This has been a huge disruption to the norm. Not all change is bad, of course, but we still have too many people out of work and too much insecurity about what our future holds. Will our children go back to school, and how do we do that safely for all involved? The stress, financial concerns and fear of the unknown is leading to additional problems such as increased incidence of domestic abuse, substance abuse and mental health crises.
Ryan Sherley
Throughout this campaign I have focused on
1. Strong economic development - Providing an economy that drives business towards growth & success, creates jobs, lowers taxes, and reduces over regulation.
2. Mental health - Create a public/private partnership for a facility in Western Wisconsin and increase awareness and education
3. Individual rights - This campaign has been endorsed by pro-life and pro second amendment groups, but all of your rights are intrinsically valuable and are the backbone of this country.
How do you feel legislators can assist business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Neil Kline
We must ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed during this challenging time. There is still a great deal we don’t know about how the virus will progress, but we do know that crushing local business with the heavy hand of government will help no one. For that reason, we must trust local business and others while taking steps to protect ourselves. Should the virus surge, we must be prepared to provide continued financial assistance.
Clint Moses
It looks like we may be facing another “shutdown”. Small business should be allowed and trusted to be open, and to make decisions that are best for their consumers and staff. This has felt like more of a power grab than logically derived decision making. As we gain more information and data, reasonable guidelines can be offered, but I, and the public, tend to not appreciate mandates. I don’t think we extend enough credit to owners. They are savvy and resilient. Small businesses are more likely to be able to control their numbers, put safety precautions in place, and it allows the business owners to continue to support themselves and our communities.
Ryan Sherley
The best way the government can help businesses is to ensure our personal freedoms. As a business owner, I would never put my clients health at risk, and we must allow our businesses to produce for their consumers as they know how. I will lead the charge to reduce the governor's emergency powers from 60 to 30 days.
What do you feel differentiates you from your opponents?
Neil Kline
I am proud of the experience I bring to the race. Previously, I worked for Former State Senator Sheila Harsdorf while she served on the Joint Finance Committee and as Chair of the Universities and Technical Colleges Committee. I also worked for her while she was at the Department of Agriculture as Secretary, where I had the opportunity to work on the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0. These experiences make me uniquely qualified to go to Madison and fight for you.
Clint Moses
My real world experience as a 25 year business owner, farmer, chiropractor, husband and father of four is what sets me apart. I have functioned in many different capacities, and understand what it’s like to pay taxes and not see that money returned to our area. I’ve also been blessed to be able to voluntarily support my community through church and charity. I’m aware of our struggles and have real world solutions for them. I’ve devoted my life to caring for people. I am a strong fiscal conservative, but have friends across the political spectrum, and I have an ability to relate to everyone. I can reach across the aisle, so to speak, to accomplish what’s best for the 29th district. I encourage you to visit my website and Facebook page, where you can find out more details. Or, reach out, I’m happy to talk.
Ryan Sherley
As a commercial construction business owner I not only understand project budgets, but how those dollars affect the end product and goals. I also pledge to work for you to reduce government spending and put in place procedures that will help government run more like a business. Budgets can no longer be spent just to use every dollar, but have to be efficiently spent and saved when possible. I will ensure that western Wisconsin will not be forgotten in Madison.
