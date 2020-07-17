250,000 drivers eligible for online renewal 

New DMV online license renewal program available for drivers ages 18 to 64
To accommodate thousands of customers needing to renew their driver’s license during the public health emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers many drivers the option to renew online. The new program, launched May 11, allows eligible drivers to renew their license up to one year before their card expires.
DMV estimates nearly 250,000 drivers are eligible to renew their license online this year.
“Renewing online is an important option for those who prefer to minimize public interaction at this time,” Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.
Drivers, ages 18 to 64, with no new medical restrictions or negative changes to their vision since their last renewal can renew their license online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL).
Approximately 80,000 driver’s licenses expired since March 12, 2020. To eliminate the need to visit a service center, those licenses received extensions for renewal. The renewal extensions expire July 25, 2020.
To protect the health of drivers 60 and older, DMV is extending their renewal date to Sept. 24, 2020.
Renewing online is fast and convenient. Drivers who renew online receive a confirmation email that they can immediately print and use until their new card arrives by mail within 10 days. The $34 renewal fee remains the same.
Additional information about the online renewal program can be found here:
• Facebook Live
• YouTube
• WisDOT’s “Transportation Connects Us” podcast
Wisconsin DMV now allows drivers to renew their license online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) and skip the trip. For those drivers who are not eligible for online renewal, new safety features are in place at DMVs across the state. DMVs reopen Tuesday, May 26, for regular hours and offer all driver- and ID- related services (including Instruction Permits, Knowledge tests, CDL needs). Vehicle services (plate renewal, vehicle titles, etc.) must be done online (wisconsindmv.gov), by mail or via a third party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.