A lucky winner hit the jackpot in Menomonie, Wisconsin! A winning Powerball ticket for $22 Million was sold by Synergy Coop Exit 45 on 2100 County Road B in Menomonie. Synergy Coop will receive a $100,000 incentive for selling the ticket.
The winning numbers are 10, 33, 41, 52, 54 and the Powerball number 18.
"We can't wait to meet WINsconsin's newest jackpot winner," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "We all know Wisconsin is a lucky place and I'm overjoyed the winning Powerball ticket was sold in our state. I want to give a huge congratulations to Synergy Coop for selling the big winning ticket!"
This win is Wisconsin’s 18th Powerball jackpot since Wisconsin debuted the game in 1992. This is the first Wisconsin Powerball jackpot won since March 2019 when Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 Million jackpot winner. Wisconsin is now tied for fourth on the all-time list of most frequently winning states.
In-person redemption is currently available only at the Madison office with an appointment. Visit wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize for details. The winner should sign the back of their winning ticket immediately.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
