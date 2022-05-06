Members of Earth Arts of the Upper St. Croix will be opening their studios and galleries for the Earth Arts Spring Art Tour, held on the weekend of May 6-8, 2022. This year, the tour hours will be from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. all three days – Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Art lovers are invited to take a self-guided tour through the Upper St. Croix Valley visiting 21 tour stops with 40 artists in studios, Galleries/Art Organizations and Tour Oasis sites (offering food). This is an opportunity to visit with the artists and bring home beautiful art! Along the Tour, large “ART TOUR” signs will direct visitors to the various locations.
The 2022 EA Spring Art Tour Brochure is now online and includes artist’s information and tour locations with corresponding numbers on an easy-to-navigate map. Printed brochures with maps are also available at all the Galleries and Tour Oasis sites and at all area libraries. For those wishing to make a weekend of it, call the Polk County Info Center at 1-800-222-7655 for assistance with lodging accommodations.
The EA Spring Art Tour features unique, handmade artwork, artist demonstrations and conversations. Visitors will enjoy sculpture, watercolor, oil, acrylic & alcohol ink painting, pastel, photography, pottery, garden art, furniture, fiber art & stitchery, jewelry, clothing, mixed media, iron & metal art, collage and assemblage, feather art, soaps and body products.
Live demonstrations are scheduled throughout the weekend at Patricia Duncan’s Studio (Painting) and the Iron Goat Studio with Jim Williams (Contemporary Sculpture) and Joyce Halvorson (Blacksmithing). For specific times of demonstrations, see the 2022 Tour Brochure.
Earth Arts organization brings together artists for the purposes of mutual support, networking organizing and promoting special events. Earth Arts welcomes all interested parties working in all artistic media. For more information about Earth Arts, its members and the 2022 Spring Art Tour, visit www.earthartswi.org
