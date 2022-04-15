The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds families, mentors and young hunters there’s still time to plan ahead for the 2022 youth turkey hunt happening statewide April 16-17.
Each year, the youth turkey hunt gives hunters under the age of 16 the opportunity to gain valuable hunting experience and feel the excitement of turkey season before the regular season begins.
The wild turkey is truly one of Wisconsin's wildlife management success stories. A key part of the success of the wild turkey management program can be attributed to hunters through their purchase of the Wild Turkey Stamp which provides vital financial support in providing for future opportunities for turkey management and hunting in Wisconsin.
What Youth Hunters Need To Participate In The Youth Turkey Hunt
There are a few special requirements to participate in the youth turkey hunt.
Youth hunters must have a spring turkey license, stamp and valid harvest authorization for any period, all available online through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or in person at DNR service centers and license agents around the state.
Youth hunters must either have completed hunter education or participate in the mentored hunting program to be eligible for the youth turkey hunt.
To participate through the mentored hunting program, youth must be accompanied by a qualified adult of 18 years of age or older, and the adult may not accompany more than two youth hunters at one time. More information on mentoring a hunter is available on the DNR website.
All hunters must have a valid spring turkey license, turkey stamp and harvest authorizations. You can use a harvest authorization for any time period during the youth hunt weekend, but you must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization. If you do not harvest a turkey during the youth hunt, you can use the harvest authorization during the time period specified on the harvest authorization.
Full regulations, harvest registration information and other helpful turkey hunting information can be found on the DNR website.
Harvest Authorizations And Registration
Youth hunters may use a harvest authorization for any period during the youth hunt weekend, but they must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization.
Harvest authorizations not filled during the youth hunt may then be filled during the period and in the zone indicated. Complete information, including youth hunt rules and regulations, can be found on the DNR website.
Harvest registration remains a critical component of wildlife population management and turkey registration is mandatory, including during the youth hunt. Hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery at gamereg.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-426-3734. Hunters will need the number located on their harvest authorization to register their turkey.
More Information On The 2022 Spring Turkey Season
More information about special youth hunting weekends for wild turkey, white-tailed deer and waterfowl seasons is available on the DNR website.
Visit the DNR website for 2022 spring turkey hunting regulations, information on the season and answers to frequently asked questions.
