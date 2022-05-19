2022 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair candidate search

Attention all St. Croix County residents! Do you have a passion for community outreach, working with county youth, and a love for the fair? If so, consider becoming a candidate for the 2022 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair! The St. Croix County Fair theme this year is “Country Nights and Carnival Lights” and looks to be another amazing year.
The position of St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair is a scholarship program in which the purpose is to be the public relations professional of the St. Croix County Fair as well as an ambassador for the agriculture and fair industry. The Fairest will attend county parades to invite and promote the St. Croix County Fair, complete community service projects, maintain social media accounts under the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair, and attend the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention for four days in Jan. at the Wisconsin Dells as a candidate for the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs. The St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair is expected to have professional attire when promoting the St. Croix County Fair and may have to travel outside of the county to promote our fair as well.
The position of the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair is a one-year commitment that is open for either male of female candidates. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older before Jan. 1 the year the applicant applies with no age limit of contestants. Finally, applicants must be a resident of St. Croix County for a minimum of one year before applying. Applications for Fairest of the Fair are due no later than May 20, 2022.
Junior Fairest of the Fair
The position of the St. Croix County Junior Fairest of the Fair is to create and build interest in the St. Croix County Fairest program. Applicants for the Junior Fairest position must be between the ages of 10 and 12, live in St. Croix County or show at the St. Croix County Fair a minimum of one year before applying, and have a love for the fair! Junior Fairest are not required to attend all the functions of the Fairest but are required to have a parent or legal guardian at each event attended. Applications for Junior Fairest of the Fair are due July 1, 2022.
If you have any questions or would like to run for the 2022 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair or Jr. Fairest of the Fair position please contact Kaitlin Konder, county coordinator, at kaitlinkonder13@yahoo.com. Applications may also be found on our website at: www.stcroixcofair.com/fair/ and click on the Fairest of the Fair application link.
We are looking forward to seeing you at the St. Croix County Fair, July 20-24, in Glenwood City!
