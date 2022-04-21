The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wednesday announced the 2022 Spring Hearing questions and results are now available.
More than 28,000 people responded to the 2022 Spring Hearing questionnaire available April 11-14. The results and questions are available on the DNR website.
“I’m really happy to see the amount of participation we had for this year’s Spring Hearings. There were a lot of different topics and issues included and I’m very pleased with the input and public discussions we had around the Spring Hearing questions this year," said Wisconsin Conservation Congress Chair Tony Blattler. "We also had a record number of people submit resolutions to the process — over 500 — and that tells me the public is interested and engaged in resource management. It clearly matters to them; it’s great to see.”
The annual Spring Hearing is an opportunity for the public to provide input on a wide array of natural resources-related advisory questions presented by the DNR, Natural Resources Board (NRB) and Conservation Congress. The public also has the opportunity to provide input on resolutions that members of the public previously submitted.
Due to COVID-19, the in-person public meetings were canceled. Public input received through this process is advisory to Natural Resources Board members, department staff and anyone working on these issues.
Final decisions have not been made at this time. Results from the public input will be considered by the Conservation Congress, DNR and Natural Resources Board in the coming months.
Please note: Question No. 15 was inadvertently omitted from the survey. There will be additional opportunities for the public to provide input on that issue at a later date.
