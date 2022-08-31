The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday announced that the inland hook and line season for lake sturgeon will take place Sept. 3 - Sept. 30 on certain waters. Lake sturgeon in these waterbodies remain strong thanks to continued science-based management practices and habitat work.

To harvest a sturgeon, anglers must have a valid fishing license and purchase either an inland or boundary water sturgeon harvest tag. Licenses and tags can be purchased through Go Wild, the DNR’s online license portal, or at one of our licensed sales locations. All licenses and regulations apply.

