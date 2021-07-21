Pierce County Fair tickets are available starting Monday, July 12. You can be the first one on your block to purchase your season gate pass and advance sale ride tickets for the 2021 Pierce County Fair. “100 Year of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is the 2021 Fair theme. The Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 15 and features daily free entertainment, as well as, 11,000+ fair entries, fabulous food, 100 commercial exhibits and a great midway.
Season gate passes are good for all four days of the Fair and a great value at only $12.00 if purchased in advance or $15.00 if purchased at the gate. Advance sale ride tickets can be purchased in sheets of 5 for $10.00 and are good all day Thursday and Friday. Not valid on bumper cars and gravity storm rides. Quantities are limited on the ride tickets, so plan to buy early. Rides have size and height requirements.
Advance tickets are available at the following locations:
Ellsworth: Fair Office on the Fairgrounds, True Value Hardware, Nilssen’s Foods and CCF Bank
Elmwood: Citizen’s State Bank (lobby hours only 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank
Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank
Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin
Prescott: First National Bank of River Falls, BMO Harris Bank
River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls
Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug & Hardware.
