2021 Fairest of the Fair candidate announced

The St. Croix County Fair is proud to officially announce their candidate for the 2021 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair, Rose Gillis. Rose is the 18-year-old daughter of Jim and Gail Gillis of Deer Park. She is a recent graduate of New Richmond High School and is going to be a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls majoring in Meat Animal Science and Agricultural Business.
Rose is a familiar face at the St. Croix County Fair, where she has shown her beef steers through her 4-H Club and volunteered on the livestock committee during that time. A large portion of Rose’s spare time is spent advocating for agriculture, gardening and dancing. She served as the president of the New Richmond FFA Chapter from 2019-2021 and also as the marketing, finance and co-student manager of the SOAR farm. Rose has many fond memories of the St. Croix County Fair, including Saturday nights after the Meat Animal Auction, where she listens to The Memories with her parents.
Rose is proud to be sponsored by her employer, The Laurel Supper Club. When Rose was asked what inspired her to run for St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair, she responded, “I love advocating for agriculture and I have always loved watching the Fairest of the Fairs since I was little.” Come see the crowning of the 2021 St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair Court Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. under Croix Court tent during the St. Croix County Fair.
For more information on the Fairest of the Fair program in St. Croix County or about the St. Croix County Fair visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com or our Facebook page facebook.com/stcroixcountyfairestofthefair or facebook.com/stcroixfair. The St. Croix County Fair is July 14-18 at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City.
