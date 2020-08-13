2020 rains mist Baldwin into its sixth wettest year

This summer has had many Baldwin area residents singing, “Rain, Rain, Go Away,”
Just how much did the impact of early July floods and many other rainy days have on this years rain totals compared to others?
According to the National Weather Service, to date this has been Baldwin’s sixth rainiest year on record since 1948, the year totals started being observed.
The award for rainiest year on record (by the conclusion of the first week of August) goes to 2014, with a total of 31.28 inches.
By this time in 1990, 30.13 inches had fallen; 1975 saw 29.12 inches; 1965 totaled 28.33 inches and 2001 brought 27.58 inches by this time of year.
Last week Governor Tony Evers announced residents and businesses in St. Croix County affected by severe storms June 28 through July 1, 2020 can now apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA). These loans are also available in the contiguous counties of Barron, Dunn, Pierce, and Polk counties and Washington County in Minnesota. The loans provide up to $2 million to help repair or replace physical losses caused by the storms, which caused flash flooding, washed out roads, and resulted in home evacuations.
“Wisconsinites know how to band together and rebuild together when disaster hits,” said Gov. Evers. “These low-interest loans will extend a crucial lifeline to the hardworking folks who live and work in these communities so that they may successfully recover after the devastating floods earlier this summer.”
A survey conducted by the SBA in St. Croix County found that there are more than 25 homes and business that sustained significant damage.
“After seeing the devastation firsthand, I can tell you that these communities and their residents are resilient,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator Dr. Darrell L. Williams. “These funds will give them the help they need to get back on their feet during these difficult times.”
Due to the COVID-19
Pandemic stay in place directive and the Centers for Disease
Continued from page 1
Control (CDC) guidance, the SBA survey was performed virtually, using data provided by the county such as spreadsheets, damage photos and third-party resources.
Applications are available through the SBA’s secure Electronic Loan Application (ELA) website at https://DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Additional information is available by contacting the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The 2020 Baldwin area flooding happened just ahead of the 40th anniversary of the well-known Western Wisconsin Derecho.
July 15, 1980, was a day many people of St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Clark counties in Wisconsin will not likely forget. A storm developed during the tempestuous heat wave of 1980 that took one life and caused 12 injuries in St. Croix and Dunn counties alone.
Known as the Western Wisconsin Derecho, the devastating storm caused $240 million in damage (equivalent to $750 million today), which was the largest storm damage total in Wisconsin history to that point.
The meteorology word “derecho” is a widespread, long-lived windstorm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms known as a squall line, bow echo or quasi-linear convective system. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to that of a tornado, the damage typically occurs in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage.
Over a week worth of temperatures ranging from 90-100 degrees led to regional meteorologists declaring the potential for thunderstorms July 15 because of a low-pressure system and the intense heat and moisture.
The storm system formed in eastern Minnesota early that evening where winds were estimated at 110 mph Storm damage in Minnesota approached $43 million.
The storm roared into Wisconsin, picking up speed around 7:30 p.m., devastating approximately 4,800 square miles in the six counties.
In addition to being massively destructive, the storm was considerably long-lived even for an average dericho. The band of damage was more than 40 miles wide. Although much of the storm’s damage was caused by straight-line winds, several tornadoes were reported.
Eau Claire’s WEAU-TV broadcast an alert from the National Weather Service regarding one of several tornado warnings that evening for Eau Claire County; moments later, at 9:39p.m, the station lost power and went off-the-air.
Meteorologists tracking the storm at Eau Claire’s Communication Center were left knowing the storm was bad, but yet were unable to fathom how bad the damage was until the following morning.
During the storm, residents reported seeing sheets of rain flying horizontally, huge trees being uprooted and utility poles snapping to the ground.
The greatest destruction occurred from Menomonie through Eau Claire. Wind speeds of 112 mph were recorded at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, blowing away the airport’s anemometer. Homes in the Mill Run subdivision, northwest of Eau Claire were completely demolished.
After seven days, 20,000 area residents were still without power.
More than 10,000 farms were initially without power after the storm. Dunn County saw the most severe farm property damage. It has been estimated more than $27 million of damage was done just to Dunn County farm buildings and $8 million in crops. Numerous concrete stave silos on small Dunn and St. Croix County dairy farms were blown in half with only the bottom half showing.
President Jimmy Carter declared four counties affected by the storm federal disaster areas July 24, 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.