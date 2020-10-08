It looks like the ballots have been counted and Phoenix Grill & Event Center and Baldwin A&W take the cake…or shall we say bean. The People’s Choice Chili Fest winner is Phoenix Grill & Event Center and Judge’s Choice has been awarded to Baldwin’s A&W.
The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber said the day went well and they have been receiving consistent feedback that all chili samples given out at the drive-thru event were delicious.
They again would like to thank event, raffle and Grand Prize sponsors. “Your support allowed us to provide a fun event for our community in a somewhat bleak time for many.”
attendees of Chili Fest were treated to the music played by Bernie Rock and the friendliness of Miss Baldwin, Kendall Forehand and court; Teagen Wynveen, Emma Christensen, Haili Campell, Katelyn Hanson and Zoe Henderson, who were selling selling raffle tickets and giving out free smiles.
Phoenix and A&W were not the only lucky winners from the day. The following raffle prizes were won by Chili Fest supporters:
12 Month Membership to Anytime Fitness-Baldwin $700.00 Value, Donated by Anytime Fitness – Won by Abby Borowitz
Continued from page 1
$500.00 Gift Certificate to Nilssen’s Foods, Sponsored by Nilssen’s Foods & B-W Chamber – Won by Justin Nygaard
Diamond Solitaire 14K Gold Pendant, $500.00 Value, Sponsored by Fennern Jewelers & B-W Chamber – Won by Brad Schmacher
3 Oil Changes & Vehicle Detail Package, $275.00 Value, Donated by Flagship Ford – Won by Terry Lamo
Massage Therapy/Accupunture Gift Card & Spa Basket, $200.00 Value, Donated by Western Wisconsin Health – Won by Frank Koehler
$200.00 Cash, Donated by First Bank of Baldwin – Won by Steve Boldt
Custard For A Year and Dinner & Dessert For Two, $185.00 Value, Donated by Culver’s – Won by Tasha Forehand
$100.00 Gift Certificate to Striker’s Lanes & Bar, Donated by Striker’s Lanes & Sports Bar – Won by Frank Koehler.
Grand prizes were won by the following lucky Chili Fest supporters:
Custom Stainless Stell Fire Ring, Donated by Northern Metal Fab – Won by Jake Stanger
Wheelbarrow of Adult Beverages, Sponsored by The Liquor Haus and Gregerson Ace Hardware – Won by Jason Nilssen
3 Month Membership To Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center, Donated by Western Wisconsin Health – Won by Nancy David
1 Night Suite Stay at Baymont Inn & Suites, Donated by Baldwin’s Baymont Inn & Suites – Won by Mary Wrich
RITC Soft Pack 30 Cooler, Donated by Xcel Energy – Won by Mitch Slind
90 Minute Massage, Donated by Massage at Mel’s – Won by Rosa Magnus
$20.00 Gift Card To North Meets South, Donated by North Meets South – Won by Tina Nichols
