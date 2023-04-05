A 23-year-old local man is facing decades in prison on allegations that he stole several peoples’ identity and their checks, which he then used to buy liquor, cigarettes, hunting supplies, gasoline and more.

Timothy Fitzgerald, 23, of Cushing, was slated to have a preliminary hearing in Burnett County Circuit Court on March 27, before Judge Melissia Mogen, where the state would need to present a portion of the evidence, they have against him to further the case on to trial.

