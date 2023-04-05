A 23-year-old local man is facing decades in prison on allegations that he stole several peoples’ identity and their checks, which he then used to buy liquor, cigarettes, hunting supplies, gasoline and more.
Timothy Fitzgerald, 23, of Cushing, was slated to have a preliminary hearing in Burnett County Circuit Court on March 27, before Judge Melissia Mogen, where the state would need to present a portion of the evidence, they have against him to further the case on to trial.
But Fitzgerald and his defense attorney, Eugene Harrington, waived the hearing and sought a bond reduction so Fitzgerald could attend substance abuse treatment. Harrington is also seeking to have prosecutors rethink the Burnett County charges, as he believes they would not be appropriate in the county, as some of the forged and/or stolen checks that Fitzgerald is alleged to have originally used were later passed in Washburn County.
But Burnett County assistant district attorney Kevin Schmidt believes the charges are appropriate and cited the state statute where the home municipality or county of a victim is where a criminal charge should originate.
“For these offenses, the ‘venue’ isn’t just where the elements (of the crime) occurred, it’s also where the victim resides,” Schmidt said.
In general, the case against Fitzgerald encompasses several different counties, municipalities, businesses and multiple victims, who allege that Fitzgerald not only stole checks from them, but may have then created more fake checks with their identity, passing them off and even spending even more with the “new” checks. The victims included multiple gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, a hunting supply store, hardware store, and multiple individuals.
Fitzgerald’s past actions have also worked against him, as Judge Mogen noted on Monday that he had a history of missing court appearances, and in fact was wanted on bench warrants in several counties in Wisconsin and in Minnesota until recently, when he was taken into custody.
“He does have a history of non-appearances,” Schmidt noted, citing multiple missed court appearances in both Wisconsin and in Minnesota. “In fact, when he was picked up on our warrant, he had two other active warrants, at the time.”
Fitzgerald and his attorney waived the right to a preliminary hearing, he was bound over for trial by Judge Mogen, but Fitzgerald is trying to attend a substance abuse program in Minnesota, which may delay his case(s) for a spell during treatment, and his initial bond of $5,000 cash was amended down to $2,000, but Harrington was seeking a signature bond so his client could attend treatment, but Judge Mogen said she would not go any lower, at this time, due to his history of failed to appear for past court appearances, which ADA Schmidt agreed.
“I think there should be some component of cash,” Schmidt added to which Judge Mogen concurred, setting his bond at $2,000 cash, at this time, down from $5,000.
The criminal complaint against Fitzgerald is a lengthy account of multiple stolen identities, checks and victims, followed by the many steps and investigative detours Burnett County authorities made in tracking down Fitzgerald. They used a variety of witnesses, video camera clues, messages on the documents and even narratives from the victims on where they were when their items were stolen, all of which allowed investigators to track down Fitzgerald.
In total, he is facing 20 felony charges that include 13 counts of Misappropriation of ID, two counts of Mail Fraud, and five various counts of Forgery and/or Uttering. If convicted on each count, Fitzgerald faces up to 120 years in state prison, or up to six years in prison on each count with up to or including a $10,000 fine on each count, as well.
