An 18-year-old Baldwin man died Wednesday afternoon as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County.
The Dunn County Communications Center reported a crash at the intersection of US Highway 12 and County Road K in the town of Lucas at 3:26 p.m. Information to the center reported multiple occupants of one vehicle were all entrapped.
Preliminary investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office indicates a Lincoln Continental was southbound on County Highway K and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 12. The Lincoln Continental was then struck by a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Visibility doesn't appear to be a factor at the time of the crash they stated.
There were three occupants in the Lincoln Continental. One occupant, Carson Lunde, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant was airlifted by Mayo Helicopter and the third occupant was transported by ambulance, both with serious injuries. The two occupants of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was treated for minor injuries and released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
