 The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave. for the January 4, 2023, drawing. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It is the largest winner ever sold by the Lottery retailer and the biggest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

"Congratulations to Wayne's Food Plus for selling the winning ticket," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "What a great way to start 2023. We can't wait to meet the lucky winner."

