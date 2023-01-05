The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 millionMegabucksjackpot-winning ticket was sold atWayne's Food Pluslocated at 151 Butternut Ave. for the January 4, 2023, drawing. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It is the largest winner ever sold by the Lottery retailer and the biggestMegabucksjackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.
"Congratulations to Wayne's Food Plus for selling the winning ticket," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "What a great way to start 2023. We can't wait to meet the lucky winner."
Store Manager, Paul Wondra said, "We could not be happier for the winner. They truly got lucky in Luck."
One of the longest-running lotto games in Wisconsin, Megabucks is a different game from the multi-state Mega Millions which has an estimated jackpot of $940 million for the Friday drawing. The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. The Wisconsin-only lotto game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are two plays for $1. Megabucks tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner. Winning tickets of $200,000 or more need to be claimed in person at the Madison Lottery Office, located at 2135 Rimrock Rd., Madison, WI 53708. Winners can make appointments with the Lottery by calling the Player Hotline at (608) 261-4916.
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. For selling the winning ticket, Wayne's Food Plus will receive $100,000.
The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
