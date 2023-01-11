2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game,Megabucks,and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winningMegabucksticket fromWayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing. Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket.
"Dreams really do come true," said Cunningham.
One of the longest-running lotto games in Wisconsin, Cunningham's jackpot-winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. While waiting for his winning ticket to be validated, he joked with Lottery staff that he picked two winners last week.
"I actually won $15.1 million and two dollars. I also had a $2 winning ticket for the same drawing."
The $15.1 million prize is the largestMegabucksjackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015. The January 4Megabucksdrawing resulted in 14,162 total winners from $2 on up.
Wayne's Food Plus manager Paul Wondra said he learned Thursday morning that his store sold the winning ticket. He described the rest of the day as a whirlwind.
"Lots of phone calls," Wondra said. "Lots of questions." He added, "I was told by the Lottery people that, now you’re going to be that mecca. You sold a big ticket. You’re going to be the place to go. So far, it’s holding true.”
Wayne's Foods Plus received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket. Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.
The odds of winning theMegabucksjackpot are 1 in 6,991,908 while the odds for a $2 win is 1 in 29. The Wisconsin-only lotto game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are two plays for $1.Megabuckstickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.
