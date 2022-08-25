The Baldwin-Woodville School District welcomed 14 new staff members as the 2022-23 year gets underway Aug. 24. The Bulletin asked the staff members for a little background information about themselves along with why they chose B-W.
Amanda Arnold
Arnold is the new high school choir director along with being the director of the high school musical. She previously taught the same position at St. Croix Central the last five years.
“Teachers were always my heroes and role models,” the Barron native said., “It was never a question of if I was going to become a teacher, it was really a question of what kind and where.”
Arnold said B-W has a reputation that is unprecedented among its music programs.
“It is known for being a district that is incredibly supportive of their teachers and music programs,” she said. “They have been well known for their music programs throughout the years, and it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Randal Goss
Goss has worked in 10 different districts and throughout those years has always heard good things about Baldwin-Woodville.
“It’s a wonderful district from all I have heard about,” he said. “I have lived in Hammond for about 25 years and have only heard good things.”
Goss will be teaching high school math. He credits his past teachers for getting into the field.
“I had a wonderful second grade teacher, high school art teacher, high school chemistry and physics teacher,” the Osceola native said. “They showed me the benefits of being a teacher and enjoyed what they did every day.”
Lance Kamm
It will be a family affair as Kamm joins wife Shannon as teachers at the high school. Lance will be a 9th grade Language Arts teacher along with continuing to be an assistant girls basketball coach.
“Baldwin-Woodville is a district full of wonderful, caring people that support the school and its teachers making it a terrific place to try to make a difference in the lives of students,” he said. The St. Croix Central native was also inspired by his teachers when he was a student.
“I have been fortunate to have been influenced by great teachers who positively impacted my life and career in multiple ways,” he said.
Kelsey Penk
Penk is another new high school teacher as she was hired to teach health and physical education along with coaching volleyball.
The Prescott native previously was a long-term substitute at St. Bridget’s in River Falls. Joining the education field was an easy call, she said, as she loved working with kids and being active in sports.
“I had the opportunity of student teaching here and I fell in love with the district,” she said.
Brianna Kowalsky
Kowalsky is the district’s new occupational therapist, splitting her time between Greenfield and the High School. “I began my journey towards occupational therapy later in college after spending time exploring other specific healthcare options,” she said. “I enjoyed the holistic approach, and the ability to promote independence for people of a variety of abilities to provide opportunities.”
The Ettrick native previously worked at Mayo Clinic and Health Partners along with the Stanley-Boyd and Cadott school districts.
“My fiancée and I recently moved to the Woodville area and have enjoyed getting to know the area and our fantastic neighbors,” she said. “I heard about this opportunity and was thrilled to have a way to give back to the community that is our new home,” she explained.
Ashley Busko
Busko will primarily teach 6th grade math along with two sections of social studies. She comes from Turtle Lake where she spent the last six years as the Title 1 Math Interventionist, where she worked with students in kindergarten through 8th grade.
“My dream job has also been to get back to teaching sixth grade so when this job opened up close to where I live, I was super excited,” she said. “I have also lived in the area for the last six years and know it it’s a great community to be a part of.”
Busko grew up in Marathon and if you would have told her during her middle school years, she would become a math teacher, she would have called you crazy.
“It wasn’t till high school that I found a love for it,” she said. “One of my high school teachers took the time to explain math to me. That really helped me see how it all connects. I also taught bible school one summer in high school. That position is really where I found a love for kids and helping them grow. My mom always said to pick a job I am going to love to do for the rest of my life. So, math plus kids equal a math teacher.”
Laura Kool
The Baldwin native has taught in various places throughout U.S. and Mozambique, Africa before coming back home. She was a long-term substitute to teach 5th grade at Greenfield last year, this year it will be 8th grade science.
“The instant connections and camaraderie I had with the staff made me feel welcomed and supported,” she explained. “I knew that it would be a joy to work with the many individuals who I value.”
She explained she the interest in teaching started when she helped in a third-grade classroom at Greenfield.
“I want to thank Matthew Schommer for the encouragement to follow my interest in education,” she said. “My passions for science teaching followed as I wanted to combine my enthusiasm for world exploration, farming and teaching.”
Jennifer Holen
Holen is a new 8th grade cross-categorical Special Education teacher. She will be joining her husband, Eric, who also teaches at Viking.
“We moved to Woodville about five years ago, when our children became school aged,” she said. “We’ve experienced the great schools and community here, so it was an easy decision to invest in the children and families right where we live.”
The Vadnais Heights, Minn., native has been working with children for years in some capacity – whether it was providing childcare, camp counseling, teaching Sunday school, or volunteering at school. She became a substitute teacher two years ago, which reignited a passion for teaching.
Kalen Leque
Leque was a 4K teacher for the last eight years before being named as a kindergarten teacher this fall.
“I was fortunate enough to grow up in an in-home daycare run by my mother,” the River Falls native said. “She was a great role model. As I grew up, I enjoyed helping her take care of the younger children. I continued my passion for working with children by babysitting, working in daycares and summer camps.”
Leque also previously taught in Black River for five years.
“My husband and I were looking for a small town to raise our family in and Baldwin is a great community,” she said.
Camryn Skabroud
The Gilman native was affected by teachers of her youth.
“I had some very wonderful teachers who made learning fun,” she explained. “I knew that I wanted to have the same effect with students in my own classroom, so I decided to pursue teaching.”
Hired to teach third grade, Skabroud fell in love with the district as a student teacher.
“I loved the connection between the community and the schools,” she said. “I enjoy being in a small town and getting to known so many people.”
David Niswonger
Niswonger taught grades 1-4 for over 22 years at Oconto Elementary before wanting to move closer to family in River Falls. He’ll be a fourth-grade teacher at Greenfield this fall.
“Fourth grade is a favorite grade level,” he said.
Niswonger, an Indiana native, was inspired to teach by Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society. He attended Ball State University.
“Who knows what the future holds, but right now, moving and adjusting to a new school is enough,” he said.
Sydney Latterell
Latterell interned at St. Croix Central Elementary and Hudson High School before being hired to be the school counselor for first, third and fifth grade students at Greenfield.
“I have always loved this area,” the West St. Paul native said. After graduating with her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, she worked as a special education assistant at an elementary school in South St. Paul, where discovered her passion for working with children in a school setting.
Paige Pax
The Baldwin native is excited to be coming home to teach four-year-old kindergartners.
“I have always wanted to work in the community where I live and where my children will be attending school,” she said. Pax has been a 4K, 1st, 2nd and Title 1 teacher in Ellsworth and Glenwood City.
“I had wonderful teachers growing up in the Baldwin-Woodville School District,” she added. “In addition to that, I worked at Jr. Hawks during high school and college, which showed me how much I enjoy working with children.”
The Bulletin didn’t hear any response from Jamie McCulloch before the print deadline. She will be an elementary special education teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.