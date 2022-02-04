Daniel Bellefeuille always had a feeling he was going to win big playing the Powerball. Win big he did with a $1 million winning ticket he purchased at Spooner Marathon, 730 S. River St., while filling up his snowmobile with gas.
"I had a dream ever since the Powerball started that I was going to win," said Bellefeuille. "This comes at the right time because I'm going to retire."
To win the $1 million prize, Bellefeuille matched five numbers (9-24-35-46-65) and missed the Powerball of 22. Bellefeuille's win in the January 17 drawing is the first Wisconsin million-dollar winner for a Monday drawing since Powerball added Monday drawings on August 23, 2021.
A career builder and construction worker, the Spooner man says he plans to purchase a new, "but used" vehicle and complete a house he is building on his property. "This will help me finish it."
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent incentive. For selling the $1 million Powerball ticket, Spooner Marathon received $20,000.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in 11,688,054.
