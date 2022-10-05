Talk about a big ticket! A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on 611 Gateway Ave., in Mauston for the Saturday, October 1 drawing. It is the second time in 2022 that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Wisconsin.

Located in Juneau County, according to the most recent United State Census Bureau data, the population for Mauston is 4,316, ranking it the 168th most populated city in Wisconsin. After learning of the million-dollar winner, Store Leader Britney Hall said, "We may be a small city but we're a pretty large truck stop."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.