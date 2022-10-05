Talk about a big ticket! A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on 611 Gateway Ave., in Mauston for the Saturday, October 1 drawing. It is the second time in 2022 that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Wisconsin.
Located in Juneau County, according to the most recent United State Census Bureau data, the population for Mauston is 4,316, ranking it the 168th most populated city in Wisconsin. After learning of the million-dollar winner, Store Leader Britney Hall said, "We may be a small city but we're a pretty large truck stop."
"It will be exciting to see who the winner is. It would be great if it were a local person."
One of two Kwik Trips in Mauston, the 611 Gateway location is developing a history of big wins. In the last five years, the retailer has sold two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets and two Badger 5 jackpot-winning tickets for $211,000 and $22,000 respectively.
"We have a lot of regulars that come in to buy Lottery tickets," added Hall.
Kwik Trip will receive $20,000 as part of the Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive for selling the winning ticket.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of winning a $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,130.
