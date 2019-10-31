Baldwin-Woodville High School named its Students of the Month for October Wednesday. The staff selected four students that go beyond what is asked of them each and every day while here at school. Each month we could announce many more as we have fantastic kids in our building.
Freshman – Camille Bennis
Camille Bennis is a very energetic student who goes above and beyond to do well and help others in class. She is always willing to assist those that struggle with understanding concepts and is willing to lead student discussions in science. Camille is always the one that asks questions makes sure that her lab group understands concepts before starting. She also is extremely polite and courteous student.
Sophomore – Cam Thompson
Cam Thompson is the sophomore. He is always prepared to learn. Cam has the ability to connect concepts and apply them. Cam has a great sense of humor, bright, and brings life to classroom discussions. Cam is always prepared to learn and he brings a positive attitude.
Junior – Wyatt Rauschnot
Wyatt Rauschnot demonstrates a strong sense of curiosity enhancing classroom discussions. He is eager to participate in classroom activities and is willing to work with all students.
Senior – Megan Hietala
Megan Hietala is a hardworking, inquisitive student with very strong problem solving skills. She has a great attitude, and always brings a positive vibe to the classroom.
