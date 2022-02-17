It's not everyday the current Governor of Wisconsin comes to Baldwin.
Yet, Governor Tony Evers was seen in Baldwin Thursday morning as he toured the Baldwin Area EMS building.
The governor, along with Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, made the visit to Baldwin to talk about rural EMS in lieu of his $30 million plan to support and stabilize EMS in rural communities announced during the State of the State address Feb. 15.
"Working in the EMS field in the State of Wisconsin is really difficult work and important work," Gov. Evers said. "The State hasn't always done their share."
Under the governor’s plan, every emergency medical service and emergency medical response provider will qualify for funding. Provided through the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, $20 million will go to EMS providers across the state for whatever help they need the most, whether it’s increasing staffing support, more training for first responders, or purchasing an ambulance, medical equipment, or supplies. Of that $20 million, $8 million will go to Funding Assistance Program, which provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers. This investment will bring the total funding available to those eligible providers to $10.2 million for fiscal year 2023. The remaining $12 million of this investment will be provided as one-time, flexible grants, prioritizing small, under-resourced EMS providers who do not qualify for FAP to use for whatever they need, including staffing, equipment, supplies, or other expenses.
In addition, Gov. Evers and Sec. Timberlake announced the Medicaid reimbursement will be increased by 16 percent, which was met to the biggest applause by those in the audience.
For more please read the Feb. 23 print version of the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.