Baldwin, WI (54002)

Today

Snow this morning will taper to snow showers and gusty winds this afternoon. High 34F. S winds shifting to W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.