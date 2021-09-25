Steven Ring was born and raised in Baldwin, but now calls Milwaukee home with his girlfriend Vanessa Flores.
"We heard about it and decided to try it," he said about entering the Baldwin Chili Fest. "It sounded like fun."
It was truly a family affair as Ring's brothers helped in preparation.
The end result was two first place finishes for People's Choice and Judge's Choice.
"This is the like having the cherry on top of the cake," Ring said about the awards.
For more please read the Sept. 29 print version of the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.