Baldwin Library is proud to announce another child who has completed our “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, part of a national effort to encourage school readiness. Esther Dawson read (or had read to her) 1000 books, charting her progress at the library with colorful balloons. She was helped by her parents Kevin and Kelsey Dawson. To celebrate her good work, she got a free book and a special certificate, a photo in the newspaper and on our Facebook page, and of course the many benefits of reading. Ask at the library about your children participating. Great job, Esther!
