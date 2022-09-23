Last week was a busy one for Baldwin-Woodville High School senior Camille Bennis.
As student council and senior president, Bennis helped planned and organize the various Homecoming activities which took place at the school.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 1:58 pm
“It was one of the most stressful things I’ve ever done,” she said. “Making sure we have the right volunteers and the right materials.”
Bennis was a student council member previously while in middle school and high school.
“The couple of years I didn’t do it, it was frustrating because those in Student Council weren’t advocating for the student body or not organizing.
“I like to be involved.”
Bennis said in the past students who have had problems with an activity or fellow students sometimes come to her first.
“They are intimidated by going to administration,” she says.
Which she has no such fear of.
“I can talk to Mr. Brandvold for hours on end if that’s what it takes,” she continues. “I expect results in a way I’m not going to leave until something is done either by comprise or getting what I want.”
She explained how that passion developed.
“I started to advocate for myself in the middle school because I was getting really bored and wanted to get into advanced classes,” she said. “Ever since, I don’t like to not understand why things are done.
There are four representatives from each grade who serve on student council with the seniors running the meetings.
“They see how we operate and they can continue it when we are gone,” Bennis continued.
The normal staff advisor is Mrs. Wiinamaki, who was unavailable to start the year. In her place is history teacher Mr. Gerrits.
“I’ve taken his AP classes both years,” Bennis said. “We work really well together, so there are no problems.”
In addition to Homecoming, Student Council also coordinates SNOball, the Winter Festival scheduled for January or February of every school year. Prior to that, a fundraiser is coordinated with the funds going towards a non-profit and to help pay for the dances. Bennis recalls a past Fundraiser being teachers sent to jail.
Bennis is unsure of what she wants to do next year.
“I always wanted to be President, but you have to be 35, so I have to wait,” she stated. “I like arguing and making change for people who deserve it.”
What happens next, she is grateful for her time on student council.
“It’s been educational and engaging in being able to make change,” she concluded. “To be in control of things students enjoy.”
