UW-RF unveils Esports arena, will field varsity team in fall

Dylan Gentilcore, new Esports varsity head coach at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, stands in the new 26-seat Esports arena in Chalmer Davee Library. The venue opened in late fall 2022 for recreational use by students, faculty, staff and the Esports club, but will be home to the university’s 18th varsity Esports team when that program launches in the fall.

 Contributed

Members of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus community now have access to a state-of-the-art arena for playing competitive video games, and the Athletic Department has a tremendous advantage in recruiting students when Esports becomes its 18th varsity sport in fall 2023. 

Kellen Wells-Mangold, UWRF associate athletics director for compliance and student-athlete services, said he had become convinced that it was time to add Esports as a varsity sports program. The university already had a club Esports team, but elevating Esports to a varsity sport meant finding a permanent home for the team, much like the football team has Ramer Field and the basketball teams have the Don Page Arena. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.