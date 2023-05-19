State industry, business leaders tell legislators UW-Stout’s Heritage Hall project is vital, long overdue

Christian Gausman, of OEM Fabricators in Baldwin, advocates for the Heritage Hall project at the Eau Claire hearing. 

 Contributed

Two clear messages regarding University of Wisconsin-Stout were sent by Chancellor Katherine Frank and business and industry leaders to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee during its statewide budget hearings in April: Renovation of Heritage Hall is needed to support Wisconsin’s workforce needs, and it’s needed now. 

The 50-year-old academic building needs classroom, lab, and mechanical updates throughout, according to testimony from more than two dozen people, to continue serving the needs of and driving innovation in the state. If funding is included in the budget, the programs based in Heritage Hall could produce 5,000 graduates over the next decade to boost the state’s economy in critical areas.

