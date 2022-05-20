SCC Class of 2022 to have six valedictorians May 20, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Sydney Burgess Ella Fern Katelyn Lent Morgan Lindquist Grace Mansell Anna Sauer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The St. Croix Central Class of 2022 will be holding graduating ceremonies 7 p.m., May 27 in its High School Gymnasium. The class has six valedictorians. A brief profile of their plans follows: Sydney Burgess plans on attending UW-River Falls to pursue a degree in English and Political Science and play golf. Her parents are Dan and Beth Burgess. Ella Fern will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Her parents are Kim and Adam Dale and Chris Fern and Heidi Wang. Morgan Lindquist will be attending UW-Platteville for Elementary Education. Her parents are Autumn Lindquist and Paul Lindquist.Anna Sauer plans on attending UW-Madison for Neurobiology or Kinesiology. Her parents are Thomas and Christine Sauer. Katelyn Lent will be attending UW-Oshkosh majoring in Criminology. Her parents are Eric and Carolyn Lent. Grace Mansell plans on attending UW-Madison to pursue a degree in Engineering. Her parents are Dave Mansell and Kelly McNamara. Other Class of 2022 students graduating with honors from St. Croix Central and St. Croix Virtual Academy include: Emily AndersonMeadow BergErika BloomDelaynee BohattaEthan BoettcherMadeline BrockMackenzie BruesewitzCarter BrunclikMarissa ChladekSpencer DavisLeo DrewsSkylar EisingerHanna DuxKaitlyn DeLongBrinley CoachJayden GoodwinEmma GrebowskiKatie GostovichMia EvansJoel FraserHannah FinholtPeyton Fehrman Julissa FrancoCarson HinzmanMakenna HawkinsNic HarneyRyan GundersonCarleen HetrickJosh HarveyColin HackbarthCassandra Gulich Max Holder Gil HolmeZachary JohnstonAnna KnospeThomas Lane MacKenna KusilekKeegan JorgensenJames Hubbard Katie LarsonMadison MouselBreanna NaborsNicholas MohrhauserSarah McHenryKarter LaVentureLogan MahedyTyler MillerAdam Nelson Benjamin NietfeldErin NyhusDavid OlsonJanessa OlsonElias OlsenConner NilssenKendra OmbatiZachary SabatkeHelena RakovzskyJay RiedelKade RogersOwen RozeboomElise RippentropNatalie RoussopoulosCooper RichardsAlysha Smith Ashley Schmidt Hailey Schoonover Morgan SchmidtSaige Sellman Noah Schmitz Regan Schult Ellie ShieldsMadeleine Stephani Zachary Steffensen Alexandra Tokheim Wyatt Turbeville Sally VangsnessAnna Van Rossum Micah Van Dyke Devin Wasley Hli Vue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.