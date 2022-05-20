The St. Croix Central Class of 2022 will be holding graduating ceremonies 7 p.m., May 27 in its High School Gymnasium. 

The class has six valedictorians. A brief profile of their plans follows: 

Sydney Burgess plans on attending UW-River Falls to pursue a degree in English and Political Science and play golf. Her parents are Dan and Beth Burgess. 

Ella Fern will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Her parents are Kim and Adam Dale and Chris Fern and Heidi Wang. 

Morgan Lindquist will be attending UW-Platteville for Elementary Education. Her parents are Autumn Lindquist and Paul Lindquist.

Anna Sauer plans on attending UW-Madison for Neurobiology or Kinesiology. Her parents are Thomas and Christine Sauer. 

Katelyn Lent will be attending UW-Oshkosh majoring in Criminology. Her parents are Eric and Carolyn Lent. 

Grace Mansell plans on attending UW-Madison to pursue a degree in Engineering. Her parents are Dave Mansell and Kelly McNamara. 

Other Class of 2022 students graduating with honors from St. Croix Central and St. Croix Virtual Academy include: 

Emily Anderson

Meadow Berg

Erika Bloom

Delaynee Bohatta

Ethan Boettcher

Madeline Brock

Mackenzie Bruesewitz

Carter Brunclik

Marissa Chladek

Spencer Davis

Leo Drews

Skylar Eisinger

Hanna Dux

Kaitlyn DeLong

Brinley Coach

Jayden Goodwin

Emma Grebowski

Katie Gostovich

Mia Evans

Joel Fraser

Hannah Finholt

Peyton Fehrman 

Julissa Franco

Carson Hinzman

Makenna Hawkins

Nic Harney

Ryan Gunderson

Carleen Hetrick

Josh Harvey

Colin Hackbarth

Cassandra Gulich 

Max Holder 

Gil Holme

Zachary Johnston

Anna Knospe

Thomas Lane

MacKenna Kusilek

Keegan Jorgensen

James Hubbard 

Katie Larson

Madison Mousel

Breanna Nabors

Nicholas Mohrhauser

Sarah McHenry

Karter LaVenture

Logan Mahedy

Tyler Miller

Adam Nelson 

Benjamin Nietfeld

Erin Nyhus

David Olson

Janessa Olson

Elias Olsen

Conner Nilssen

Kendra Ombati

Zachary Sabatke

Helena Rakovzsky

Jay Riedel

Kade Rogers

Owen Rozeboom

Elise Rippentrop

Natalie Roussopoulos

Cooper Richards

Alysha Smith 

Ashley Schmidt 

Hailey Schoonover 

Morgan Schmidt

Saige Sellman 

Noah Schmitz 

Regan Schult 

Ellie Shields

Madeleine Stephani 

Zachary Steffensen 

Alexandra Tokheim 

Wyatt Turbeville 

Sally Vangsness

Anna Van Rossum 

Micah Van Dyke 

Devin Wasley 

Hli Vue

