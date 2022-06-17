More fun in the summer for B-W, SCC students as Summer School starts

Pictured are students learning in Mrs. Eisen’s class during last year’s Summer School. They are back row (left to right): Addison VanDamme, Emelynn Gartmann, Jack Kvalheim, Adelyn Brandenburg, Liam Johnson, Andrew Anderson. Front row (left to right): Jack Berger, Grace Gerhardt, Rayana Schulze, Dominic Elizondo, Josephine Fristed. Front right row (left to right): Brenner Schofield, Trey McKay, Matthew Rasmussen and Blake Sippel.
Students are still making their way through the Greenfield Elementary doors even though the school year ended June 3.
That’s because Summer School or Hawk Camp has started and will run through June 22.
Academic classes are being held in the morning and the arts and crafts classes in the afternoon such as Ocean Fun and Escape Greenfield along with the pool which recently had the dome come down for the summer.
“It gives students a chance to expand their interests and form relationships with teachers they otherwise don’t know,” stated Director Jeremy Nygaard.
Nygaard said around 200 students that made up this year’s K-5 Greenfield classes are at Hawk Camp.
He remembers one year that number was over 300 students, but with no Hawk Camp in 2020 thanks to COVID-19 and without having to mix classes last summer, this feels more like than normal.
Some of the reading classes will be using Magic School Box while the math classes consist of Aqua Buddies.
“The social aspect of meeting friends is pretty popular,” Nygaard added, about one of the benefits.
As for the incoming kindergarten class, Nygaard said, a day will be held for them in August to get them acclimated to the building.
St. Croix Central
Meanwhile, St. Croix Central is in the second week of its summer school program, with sessions running in the mornings through June 30.
As compared to previous years, activity based courses such as Fairytales and Fables, Fitness Fun and Reader’s Theater will be at the elementary school and Monsters of Greek Mythology, World Travelers, Wrestling and Bigger Faster Stronger at the middle school will be in June.
The last two weeks of July will be seeing swimming lessons at the Klaas-Jonas Pool in Ellsworth and finally the first two weeks of August will be an invite only of those who need a little academic catch-up before the year starts up again.
